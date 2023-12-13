The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields has grown since the Cleveland debacle — but is it enough?

Fields is going back to the scene of the Bears’ biggest crime as an offense.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears QB Justin Fields has grown since the Cleveland debacle — but is it enough?
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by the Browns in 2021.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Bears’ 26-6 loss to the Browns on Sept. 26, 2021, was the low point of the offense the last three years — and, yes, that’s saying something.

Making his first career start, quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times, tied for the second-most in Bears history, and hit 15 times. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had 4 ½ himself, and would later put a headstone of Fields, and other quarterbacks he sacked, in his front yard for Halloween.

Fields went 6-for-20 for 68 yards and finished with 1 net passing yard. The Bears gained 47 yards on 42 plays.

“You almost can’t make it up,” coach Matt Nagy said at the time. “It was that bad.”

Nagy was so rattled he held a meeting days later asking players for play-call suggestions. He handed play-calling over to coordinator Bill Lazor.

A lot — including Nagy’s Halas Hall key card — has changed since the last time the Bears played a regular-season game in Cleveland. But Sunday’s game on the shores of Lake Erie is still an appropriate bookend in the evaluation of Fields as a passer.

He’s going back to the scene of the Bears’ biggest crime as an offense. With four games to play, he still has to prove himself as the team’s quarterback of the future. He’s gotten better, but has he grown enough?

Wednesday, Fields recalled being thrilled in 2021 to play two hours from his old college campus at Ohio State — and then said the obvious.

“Being back in Ohio, first start, everybody excited,” he said. “And then of course getting sacked, too.

“Hopefully we can change that going back this weekend.”

Guard Teven Jenkins watched the game from home while on injured reserve and remembers that the Browns “got after it” against the Bears.

“Not a great day there,” tight end Cole Kmet said Wednesday. “But that was a while back ago, and a lot has happened since then … It’s a whole new staff, a whole new deal.”

That’s the hope.

“First start in the NFL to now — I’ve definitely learned a lot,” Fields said.

He’s running out of time to show it off. It’s increasingly likely general manager Ryan Poles will have the Panthers’ No. 1 overall pick from which to draft a quarterback, should he choose.

Fields is making progress, though.

“The pocket presence is better,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “The rhythm and timing is better. Him being able to, once he starts to create – before he exits – to look down the field. That’s been really good. Taking care of the football, in terms of interceptions, that’s been good as of late. A perfect game for a quarterback is zero turnovers. That gives us a chance to win the game.”

Fields has thrown 93 passes without an interception, the longest stretch of his career. Eberflus said he talks to Fields on Saturday afternoons about ball security.

“He knows him important it is to the football team – to the success of the football team,” Eberflus said.

He’s running less often than he did last year, but he’s running into less trouble, too.

“Just learning from past mistakes, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Fields said. “Where last year at some points I would just escape the pocket or just run for no reason. So I’m just trying to move in the pocket, feel out the pocket and throw the ball downfield.”

Fields has been better about protecting himself by sliding when he does run. He expects the same from officials. He said Wednesday that he talks to officials before every single game, telling them to pay attention to late hits when he slides.

Sunday, he was hit late on the very first play. There was no flag.

“It’s just kind of frustrating, but not really astonishing,” Fields said. “Because it happens a lot.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Why the Bears have flipped their strategy on coin tosses
Bears relying on depth to fill Yannick Ngakoue void
Bears’ Jaquan Brisker ‘peaking at the right time’
Bears WR DJ Moore misses practice with ankle problem
The NFL is going to Brazil in 2024; could Bears go overseas?
Bears DE Yannick Ngakoue out for the season after breaking ankle
The Latest
Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr.
Transportation
CTA boss says Yellow Line crash conditions are isolated, not systemwide
Brushing aside criticism that he has remained silent since the crash, CTA President Dorval Carter said National Transportation Safety Board rules prohibit him from commenting on the investigation. But he tried to allay speculation about a potential design flaw.
By David Struett
 
Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) at a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall on Dec. 13, 2023.
City Hall
Beale to try again Thursday to push through advisory referendum on sanctuary city status
Beale tried briefly to suspend the rules Wednesday for immediate consideration of a new version stating: “Should the city of Chicago limit its designation as a sanctuary city by placing spending limits on its public funding?”
By Fran Spielman
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Friday opens trading pool, but still no market for Bulls’ Zach LaVine
A majority of the players that signed contracts over the summer will become eligible to be traded on Friday, but even so, the Bulls are finding a very dry market for a LaVine deal. Not the ideal scenario for VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.
By Joe Cowley
 
En la esquina noroeste de las calles Mannheim y Higgins en Rosemont ya está abierto un Portillo’s de comida sólo para llevar.
La Voz Chicago
Se abre un Portillo’s de comida sólo para llevar en Rosemont
Ya está abierto. Es el segundo establecimiento de la cadena que sólo ofrece servicio de comida para llevar.
By The Daily Herald
 
Brissa Romero
Suburban Chicago
Body found in Vernon Hills pond is identified as missing teen’s
The Lake County coroner’s office identifies a body recovered Tuesday as that of Brissa Romero, who was reported missing last week. Her cause of death is consistent with drowning, authorities say.
By Katlyn Smith | Daily Herald
 