Saturday, December 16, 2023
Bears sign practice-squad LB DeMarquis Gates to active roster for Browns game

Gates fills a roster spot vacated by Yannick Ngakoue and helps on special teams with Noah Sewell hurt.

By  Jason Lieser
   
gates.jpg

Getty

The Bears signed linebacker DeMarquis Gates from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday, making him available to play Sunday against the Browns.

The team had an open roster spot after putting defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve with a broken ankle this week and could need Gates on special teams Sunday after ruling out linebacker Noah Sewell with a knee injury.

Gates, 27, has been with the Bears the last two seasons and played six games, mostly on special teams.

Gates went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2018 and has bounced the AAF, CFL, XFL, USFL and NFL. The only other time he was on an active 53-man roster was for the Bears’ finale last season against the Vikings.

The Bears did not make any other roster moves before the Saturday deadline and made no changes to their injury report. Wide receiver DJ Moore (ankle) and safety Jaquan Brisker (groin) are still listed as questionable for the Browns game.

