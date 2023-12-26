The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Bears’ Matt Eberflus brushes off QB Justin Fields, OC Luke Getsy ‘arguing’ about formation

Eberflus downplayed it as trying to figure out a minor detail before a play in the win over the Cardinals.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Luke Getsy and Justin Fields on the sideline.

Getsy (left) and Fields (right) haven’t been able to turn around the Bears’ offense.

AP Photos

There was a play in the third quarter of the Bears’ win over the Cardinals on Sunday in which quarterback Justin Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy seemed to have a contentious interaction, but coach Matt Eberflus brushed it off as merely a minor argument about a formation.

“They were arguing about under center or pistol,” Eberflus said. “That might have been it. But the play works either way. It’s the same play.”

Before the snap on second-and-six with 1:59 left in the third, the FOX broadcast showed Getsy saying something into the headset, then Fields yelling and gesturing at the sideline. He took the snap out of the pistol, was immediately pressured and threw the ball out of bounds for an incomplete pass.

The Getsy-Fields pairing has been under scrutiny all season. Fields said in Week 3 he was being overcoached, and the results on the field haven’t been great, either. The Bears are 21st in scoring and 27th in yards passing.

