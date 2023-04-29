Bears draft Texas RB Roschon Johnson in Round 4

The Bears drafted a Texas running back — but not Bijan Robinson.

Instead of the first-round star, the Bears landed on Roschon Johnson, the Longhorns’ backup and an honorable mention All-Big 12 player last year, with Pick 115 on Saturday.

In four seasons with the Longhorns — which comprised only five starts — he ran 392 times for 2,190 yards.

“I never really viewed myself as like a backup,” he said. “Regardless of who was getting the carries, I tried to prepare myself as if I was the starter. I didn’t really let the perspective of me being a backup have an effect on me. Just kinda take it day to day and try to increase my role on the team, whether that was on special teams behind Bijan or at running back.

“I just kinda flipped my perspective, and I think it paid off.”

He’ll be part of a Bears running back rotation that includes D’Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert. The Bears signed Foreman to a one-year deal in March after making an offer to David Montgomery, only to watch him sign with the Lions.

The 6-foot, 219-pound Johnson was a four-star dual-threat quarterback out of college but converted to running back as a freshman.

Bears Southwest area scout John Syty said he’s never written a scouting report with greater praise about a player’s character than he did with Johnson. He said Johnson touches on “everything Ryan [Poles] and Matt [Eberflus] are trying to accomplish.” He considered Johnson, who played on all of Texas’ kicking downs last season, one of the best special teams players in the draft.

“This human being is wired differently ... ” he said. “He’s someone we really feel compelled can become a pillar of this organization for a really long time.”

Robinson, whom the Falcons drafted No. 8 overall on Thursday, praised Johnson at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Roschon is the best teammate I’ve ever had,” he said. “He brings out so much in a player and the team just how he goes about being a leader. Not just his teammates but everybody in the community. I think that who he is as a person and what he does on the field.

“I don’t think he’s overlooked because he chose his presence and made his presence felt. Roschon is a god. He’s the other great running back in this class, and I don’t think people should overlook the talent he has and the skillset that he brings. I think he’s just as good as anybody. His toughness and heart make him stand out over everybody.”

About an hour before the draft began Saturday, the Bears traded out of the first spot in Round 4. In exchange for No. 103, the Saints sent the Bears Picks 115 and 165. The deal helped the Bears recoup a pick after trading two to take Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in Round 2 on Friday night.

