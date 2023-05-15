The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Former Bears center Sam Mustipher signs with hometown Ravens

Mustipher started 40 games and appeared in three more for the Bears over the past three seasons.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Former Bears center Sam Mustipher signs with hometown Ravens
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks

Former Bears center Sam Mustipher signed with the Ravens.

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Former Bears center Sam Mustipher is going home. Monday, he signed a one-year deal to play for the Ravens, whose practice facility is near his childhood home.

Mustipher started 40 games and appeared in three more for the Bears over the past three seasons.

An undrafted free agent from Notre Dame, Mustipher was clearly not part of the Bears’ plans this offseason. Rather than sign him as a restricted free agent, the Bears decided to move guard Cody Whitehair to center. He’ll compete at the position with Lucas Patrick, who signed with the Bears from Green Bay last offseason.

Mustipher knew his return to the Bears was far from a guarantee. In January, he said he knew there would was “going to be a lot of roster turnover and rollover” with the Bears.

Mustipher’s brother, PJ, was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent last month.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears sign first-round pick Darnell Wright, two other rookies
Bears add Eddie George, Randy Shannon to offseason coaching staff
Bears set dates, times for preseason games
Bears’ 2023 schedule looks playable, but ...
Former Bears GM Phil Emery retires
Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love in Week 1. Any way we can play the game right now?
The Latest
Philadelphia_Inquirer_Cyberattack.jpg
Nation/World
Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper’s largest disruption in decades
Executives say ‘anomalous activity’ on a computer system disrupted operations of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News. Staffers are barred from the office until Tuesday.
By Associated Press
 
AR_230519519.jpg
Crime
South Elgin girl who was abducted in 2017 is found in safe in North Carolina
Kayla Unbehaun, now 15, was found safe in North Carolina. her mother, Heather E. Unbehaun, formerly of Wheaton, has been arrested and is being held on $250,000 bail.
By Doug T. Graham | Daily Herald
 
Members of the Chicago City Council are sworn in during the city’s inauguration ceremony at Credit Union 1 Arena on Monday.
City Hall
History, humility, hope — and a few hugs — mark swearing in of younger, more diverse City Council: ‘We need a fresh start’
New members said they were moved by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s inaugural address and caught up in the excitement of taking the oath of office. “It’s a new day in the city of Chicago,” said freshman Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th).
By Mitchell Armentrout and Allison Novelo
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson with his wife, Stacie Johnson, two sons, Owen and Ethan, and daughter, Braedyn, after making his inaugural address Monday, May 15, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena.
City Hall
Inauguration Day: Prayers, promises and a party
Many who attended the swearing-in ceremony said they were excited for Brandon Johnson to take office because they felt he would bring positive change to Chicago.
By Catherine Odom and Mitchell Armentrout
 
merlin_91364754.jpg
It’s good news that city will have to clean up its act on putting polluters in minority neighborhoods
A long-time activist called the new agreement between the feds and the city “a new roadmap to fight back against environmental racism.” The city must develop an action plan by Sept. 1.
By CST Editorial Board
 