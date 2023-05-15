Former Bears center Sam Mustipher signs with hometown Ravens

Former Bears center Sam Mustipher is going home. Monday, he signed a one-year deal to play for the Ravens, whose practice facility is near his childhood home.

Mustipher started 40 games and appeared in three more for the Bears over the past three seasons.

An undrafted free agent from Notre Dame, Mustipher was clearly not part of the Bears’ plans this offseason. Rather than sign him as a restricted free agent, the Bears decided to move guard Cody Whitehair to center. He’ll compete at the position with Lucas Patrick, who signed with the Bears from Green Bay last offseason.

Mustipher knew his return to the Bears was far from a guarantee. In January, he said he knew there would was “going to be a lot of roster turnover and rollover” with the Bears.

Mustipher’s brother, PJ, was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent last month.