Saturday, June 17, 2023
Polling Place: Jaylon Johnson? Cole Kmet? Darnell Mooney? Which Bear to extend first?

All three are entering the final season under their rookie contracts signed in 2020.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson breaks up a pass intended for the Eagles’ A.J. Brown in 2022.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Some key members of the Bears — cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Darnell Mooney, in particular — are entering the final season under their rookie contracts signed in 2020.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we wanted to know which of those three would be the first you’d extend if you were steering the ship. The bulk of the votes went to Johnson.

“Hard choice,” @rynelancer commented. “None seem like stars.”

We also asked if White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, whose disappearing act in 2023 has been startling, will return to All-Star form any time soon.

“In a Dodgers uniform,” @mikewalsh4609 replied, a nod to Anderson’s potential value as a trade chip.

“Not a Sox fan,” @00723maui wrote, “but it seems like dealing with Anderson is like handling dynamite.”

Last, we asked about Cubs ace Marcus Stroman: Will Wrigley Field still be his home when September ends?

“Why not?” @Rasta1619 wanted to know.

“He will be in the white-flag sale!” @JBIRD1268 offered.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Which Bears player’s contract would you extend first if you could?

Upshot: Kmet was the Bears’ leading receiver last season, no small thing. Mooney has had some electrifying moments as a Bear. But Johnson — who slow-rolled his participation in voluntary offseason activities — is one of the team’s best players and, last we checked, a member of the defense. We tend to appreciate good defense around here, do we not? It’s no surprise voters gave him the nod.

Poll No. 2: Will struggling White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson return to All-Star form this season?

Upshot: Once upon a time, Anderson had an entire fanbase not only behind him but eating out of the palms of his hands. These days, though, his defensive play is a constant concern, his magic bat has lost its poof — and all its power — and it’s not unreasonable to wonder if he’s enjoying life on the South Side as much as he used to. Nobody in baseball needs a bat flip more than No. 7.

Poll No. 3: Will top starting pitcher Marcus Stroman finish the season with the Cubs?

Upshot: The Cubs lately have made enough inroads in the weak National League Central that they could be buyers — or at least not sellers — at the trade deadline. They’re certainly not winning anything this year without Stroman, who has been lights-out. How long will they stay in the Stroman business? This is a guy fans are loving, and keeping the piggy bank closed would not go over well at all. 

