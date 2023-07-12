The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ Virginia McCaskey, Steve McMichael, Clark Shaughnessy up for Hall of Fame

All three are on special consideration lists for induction that will be narrowed by the end of the month.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears’ Virginia McCaskey, Steve McMichael, Clark Shaughnessy up for Hall of Fame
A photo of Bears owner Virginia McCaskey.

McCaskey has been the Bears’ owner since 1983.

AP Photos

The Bears have three Hall of Fame semifinalists in the seniors, coaches and contributors category, including owner Virginia McCaskey.

Former All-Pro defensive tackle Steve McMichael, a key figure in the Bears’ 1985 championship season, is one of 31 semifinalists among seniors, and defensive coordinator Clark Shaughnessy joined McCaskey on the list of 29 coach/contributor candidates.

The respective selection committees will narrow each group to 12 by July 27. In August, the Hall of Fame will determine three seniors and one coach/contributor for final consideration for induction.

McCaskey, who turned 100 in January, still attends games and team events and maintains relationships within the organization. Her father, George Halas, co-founded the NFL and launched the Bears in 1920, and she took over as owner in 1983. She is the longest-tenured owner in the league.

“Always encouraging, always upbeat, always thoughtful,” coach Matt Eberflus said on her birthday. “And it’s been a joy to get to know her.”

McMichael signed with the Bears in 1981 and quickly became a star. He played 13 seasons for them and was an All-Pro in ’85 and ’87, as well as a Pro Bowl selection in ’86 and ’87. He also was second-team All-Pro in 1991.

He is second in franchise history in sacks (92 1/2) and third in tackles (814).

McMichael, 65, was diagnosed with ALS in January 2021 — a devastating blow to his former teammates and coaches.

“I don’t want to say that you have favorites, but I would have to say that Steve McMichael was always one of my favorites,” Mike Ditka told the Sun-Times at the time. “There was no quit in the guy. He gave you what he had. Whether it was enough or not, it didn’t matter. You were going to get his best effort.”

All of the senior finalists finished their careers no later than the 1990s.

Shaughnessy was a longtime college head coach, including a run at the University of Chicago from 1933 through ’39, and was the Bears’ defensive coordinator from 1951 through ’62. The Bears went 83-62-3 and finish in the top-10 in fewest points allowed nine times while Shaughnessy was on staff.

Shaughnessy retired after coaching the University of Hawaii in 1965 and died at 78 in 1970.

Former Packers championship coach Mike Holmgren also is one of the coach/contributor semifinalists along with former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Aaron Rodgers, Jets will be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’
Addicting ‘Quarterback’ series follows Mahomes, Cousins, Mariota on and off the field
Upgrades that could spur a Bears revival in 2023
Bears preseason games, other programming returning to FOX 32 Chicago
Fans can order Bears training camp tickets
Former Bears defensive coordinator, Cardinals coach Vince Tobin dies at 79
The Latest
McDonald’s sign outside the restaurant in Pittsburgh.
Business
Baked goods to bow out at your local McDonald’s
The company is eliminating apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.
By David Roeder
 
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald looking on during a game against Ohio State in Evanston last season.
College Sports
What Northwestern’s firing of Pat Fitzgerald is not about
Many of the questions and criticisms aimed at the hazing investigation miss the point.
By Rick Morrissey
 
In an aerial view, people gather in front of a sign posted at Meta headquarters on July 07, 2023 in Menlo Park, California.
Business
H&R Block, others shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ customer data with Meta, lawmakers say
Three large tax preparation firms sent highly personal and financial information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta to help create targeted advertising.
By Fatima Hussein | AP
 
aurora borealis Northern Lights Washtucna Washington
News
New forecast: Northern lights unlikely to illuminate Chicago skies this week
The aurora forecast has changed since Monday and no longer includes Illinois.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
merlin_114555566.jpg
Movies and TV
HBO dominates 2023 Emmy nominations amid writers strike and actors’ threat to join
Leading the Emmy nominations are powerhouse shows like “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” and “The Last of Us,” while in the comedy category, the debut season of the Chicago-based series “The Bear” receives a nomination.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 