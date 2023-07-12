Bears’ Virginia McCaskey, Steve McMichael, Clark Shaughnessy up for Hall of Fame

The Bears have three Hall of Fame semifinalists in the seniors, coaches and contributors category, including owner Virginia McCaskey.

Former All-Pro defensive tackle Steve McMichael, a key figure in the Bears’ 1985 championship season, is one of 31 semifinalists among seniors, and defensive coordinator Clark Shaughnessy joined McCaskey on the list of 29 coach/contributor candidates.

The respective selection committees will narrow each group to 12 by July 27. In August, the Hall of Fame will determine three seniors and one coach/contributor for final consideration for induction.

McCaskey, who turned 100 in January, still attends games and team events and maintains relationships within the organization. Her father, George Halas, co-founded the NFL and launched the Bears in 1920, and she took over as owner in 1983. She is the longest-tenured owner in the league.

“Always encouraging, always upbeat, always thoughtful,” coach Matt Eberflus said on her birthday. “And it’s been a joy to get to know her.”

McMichael signed with the Bears in 1981 and quickly became a star. He played 13 seasons for them and was an All-Pro in ’85 and ’87, as well as a Pro Bowl selection in ’86 and ’87. He also was second-team All-Pro in 1991.

He is second in franchise history in sacks (92 1/2) and third in tackles (814).

McMichael, 65, was diagnosed with ALS in January 2021 — a devastating blow to his former teammates and coaches.

“I don’t want to say that you have favorites, but I would have to say that Steve McMichael was always one of my favorites,” Mike Ditka told the Sun-Times at the time. “There was no quit in the guy. He gave you what he had. Whether it was enough or not, it didn’t matter. You were going to get his best effort.”

All of the senior finalists finished their careers no later than the 1990s.

Shaughnessy was a longtime college head coach, including a run at the University of Chicago from 1933 through ’39, and was the Bears’ defensive coordinator from 1951 through ’62. The Bears went 83-62-3 and finish in the top-10 in fewest points allowed nine times while Shaughnessy was on staff.

Shaughnessy retired after coaching the University of Hawaii in 1965 and died at 78 in 1970.

Former Packers championship coach Mike Holmgren also is one of the coach/contributor semifinalists along with former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

