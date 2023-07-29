Matt Eberflus: Hard to get a read on Bears edge rushers
Coach Matt Eberflus said he was looking forward to the Bears putting on pads starting Aug. 1. It’s hard to tell the progress — or lack thereof — of his edge rushing unit until then.
“It’s really hard to block a defensive lineman with no pads …” he said. “And it’s hard to block them in the run game, too … We’ll get a true evaluation next week.”
Eberflus and Bears general manager Ryan Poles have been open about wanting to add a veteran pass rusher, either via free agency or trade, before Week 1. Justin Houston and Yannick Ngakoue lead the free-agent class — and each have connections to Bears staffers. The Vikings’ Danielle Hunter, who is entering the final year of his contract and wants a new deal, is a trade candidate. It’s unclear if the Vikings could be persuaded to deal him within the division, though.
This and that
• Both Lucas Patrick and Ja’Tyre Carter got work at starting right guard. Eberflus said he wanted to test different combinations on the line.
• During practice, Eberflus grabbed a microphone and welcomed Bears fans to training camp. The NFL marketed Saturday as part of “Back Together Weekend.”
• Cornerback Greg Stroman picked off backup quarterback P.J. Walker and returned it for a touchdown.