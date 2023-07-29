The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Matt Eberflus: Hard to get a read on Bears edge rushers

Eberflus and Bears general manager Ryan Poles have been open about wanting to add a veteran pass rusher, either via free agency or trade, before Week 1.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Matt Eberflus: Hard to get a read on Bears edge rushers
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus celebrating with players during the game against the Dolphins.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus celebrates on the sideline.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Coach Matt Eberflus said he was looking forward to the Bears putting on pads starting Aug. 1. It’s hard to tell the progress — or lack thereof — of his edge rushing unit until then.

“It’s really hard to block a defensive lineman with no pads …” he said. “And it’s hard to block them in the run game, too … We’ll get a true evaluation next week.”

Eberflus and Bears general manager Ryan Poles have been open about wanting to add a veteran pass rusher, either via free agency or trade, before Week 1. Justin Houston and Yannick Ngakoue lead the free-agent class — and each have connections to Bears staffers. The Vikings’ Danielle Hunter, who is entering the final year of his contract and wants a new deal, is a trade candidate. It’s unclear if the Vikings could be persuaded to deal him within the division, though.

This and that

• Both Lucas Patrick and Ja’Tyre Carter got work at starting right guard. Eberflus said he wanted to test different combinations on the line.

• During practice, Eberflus grabbed a microphone and welcomed Bears fans to training camp. The NFL marketed Saturday as part of “Back Together Weekend.”

• Cornerback Greg Stroman picked off backup quarterback P.J. Walker and returned it for a touchdown.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Next phase of Bears training camp will be telling for QB Justin Fields
Jaquan Brisker: It’s been great to see Damar Hamlin thrive
Bears CB Kyler Gordon embracing his Spidey senses
Bears safety Eddie Jackson misses practice
Will the Bears win the Roquan Smith ‘trade’?
Fields notes: QB sharper in sped-up practice
The Latest
A photo of Justin Fields running with the ball in practice Saturday.
Bears
Next phase of Bears training camp will be telling for QB Justin Fields
The progress he has made on making quick decisions under pressure should be evident once the Bears increase the intensity starting Monday.
By Jason Lieser
 
Ogilvie Transportation Center, pictured in 2014.
Crime
SWAT team responds after door shot near Ogilvie Transportation Center
Around 9:15 a.m., a witness inside the building in the 500 block of West Madison Street found a shell casing inside, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
Jaquan Brisker: It’s been great to see Damar Hamlin thrive
Brisker has been friends with him since the eighth grade. Both are from the Pittsburgh area.
By Patrick Finley
 
IMG_0943__1_.jpg
Bears
Bears CB Kyler Gordon embracing his Spidey senses
One day after defensive coordinator Alan Williams invoked cornerback Kyler Gordon’s nickname, the Bears cornerback walked into Halas Hall in character.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
Bears safety Eddie Jackson misses practice
Jackson was taking a veteran rest day, head coach Matt Eberflus said after practice at Halas Hall. The Bears have their first off day of training camp Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 