Matt Eberflus: Hard to get a read on Bears edge rushers

Coach Matt Eberflus said he was looking forward to the Bears putting on pads starting Aug. 1. It’s hard to tell the progress — or lack thereof — of his edge rushing unit until then.

“It’s really hard to block a defensive lineman with no pads …” he said. “And it’s hard to block them in the run game, too … We’ll get a true evaluation next week.”

Eberflus and Bears general manager Ryan Poles have been open about wanting to add a veteran pass rusher, either via free agency or trade, before Week 1. Justin Houston and Yannick Ngakoue lead the free-agent class — and each have connections to Bears staffers. The Vikings’ Danielle Hunter, who is entering the final year of his contract and wants a new deal, is a trade candidate. It’s unclear if the Vikings could be persuaded to deal him within the division, though.

This and that

• Both Lucas Patrick and Ja’Tyre Carter got work at starting right guard. Eberflus said he wanted to test different combinations on the line.

• During practice, Eberflus grabbed a microphone and welcomed Bears fans to training camp. The NFL marketed Saturday as part of “Back Together Weekend.”

• Cornerback Greg Stroman picked off backup quarterback P.J. Walker and returned it for a touchdown.

