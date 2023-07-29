The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Fields notes: QB sharper in sped-up practice

The Bears’ practice Saturday was decidedly more intense than Friday’s near-walk-though. Fields responded.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears Training Camp

Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws Wednesday.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training-camp practices:

Practice No. 4

at Halas Hall

The Bears’ practice Saturday was decidedly more intense than Friday’s near-walk-though. Fields responded with a sharp practice, showing his best accuracy in camp.

He knifed through a two-minute drill by completing three-straight passes — to DJ Moore, Cole Kmet and, for a touchdown, Equanimeous St. Brown. He found tight end Robert Tonyan for a touchdown in a red-zone drill after running one in himself. His best throw of the session, though, came when he hit Moore just beyond the front right pylon, sending cornerback Kyler Gordon tumbling to the ground.

“I hesitated,” Gordon said. “It was a good throw, good catch.”

Fields threw an interception to safety Adrian Colbert in seven-on-seven drills. Earlier, Fields threw too early down the seam to Tonyan, and watched receiver Darnell Mooney — who was more active than he’s been all week as he recovers from an ankle injury — fail to make a difficult one-handed grab in the end zone.

The Bears finished practice after about 1 hour and 50 minutes. They have Sunday off.

