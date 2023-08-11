The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 11, 2023
Former Bears CB Buster Skrine arrested in Canada

Former Bears cornerback Buster Skrine was arrested in Canada on Wednesday night on several fraud charges totaling more than $100,000.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Detroit Lions v&nbsp;Chicago Bears

Bears cornerback Buster Skrine prepares for a game against the Lions.

Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Former Bears cornerback Buster Skrine was arrested in Canada on Wednesday night on several fraud charges totaling more than $100,000.

The Durham Regional Police outside Toronto said in a press release that “investigators became aware of a male that was attending numerous financial institutions where he would identify himself as a retired NFL player” and “would open bank accounts with fraudulent cheques and obtain a portion of the money prior to the cheque clearing.”

Police believe he committed similar offenses across Canada.

Skrine, 34, arranged to fly back to the United States on Wednesday but was arrested at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

He’s been charged with four instances of fraud over $5,000; seven instances of making false statements to procure money; three instances of procuring property obtained by crime over $5,000; and possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Skrine played two seasons with the Bears, appearing in 28 games between 2019-20, where he forced three fumbles and made 114 tackles.

He most recently played for the 49ers and Titans in 2021. He retired 13 months ago.

