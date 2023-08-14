The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Bears claim LB Mykal Walker off waivers from Falcons

Walker, a 2020 fourth-round pick, started 12 games last season in Atlanta.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears linebacker Mykal Walker when he played for the Falcons.

Walker played 49 games in three seasons with the Falcons.

Getty

The Bears claimed linebacker Mykal Walker, a former fourth-round pick, off waivers from the Falcons and waived linebacker Kuony Deng.

Walker, 25, played 49 games for the Falcons in three seasons after they selected him No. 119 overall out of Fresno State in 2020. He played 16 last season, including 12 starts, and was on the field for 69% of their defensive plays. He finished with 107 tackles, two interceptions and a sack.

Walker’s cousin is former standout running back Maurice Jones-Drew.

Deng joined the Bears’ practice squad late last season and was with them all offseason.

More roster shuffling could be imminent. The Bears held tryouts for five linebackers, including Illinois’ Isaac Darkangelo, and four defensive backs.

The other linebackers were Dakota Allen from Texas Tech, Willie Harvey from Iowa State, Mariano Sori-Marin from Minnesota and Davion Taylor from Colorado. The defensive backs were Maryland’s Antoine Brooks, Tulsa’s Manny Bunch, Virginia’s Tim Harris and Houston’s Alexander Myres.

