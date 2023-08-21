Teven Jenkins injury throws Bears for a loop — again

The optimism that the Bears would take a significant leap in 2023 — if not a giant one — after going 3-14 last season was rooted in oft-dreamy offseason narratives that looked more real than not.

Wide receiver DJ Moore would be a boon for Justin Fields — he has been from the moment Moore stepped on the same field as the Bears’ third-year quarterback.

Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon and other 2022 rookies would be much improved after promising debut seasons — Brisker in particular has looked like a future star, while Gordon also has shown obvious signs of growth already in training camp.

Rookie Darnell Wright, the 10th overall pick of the draft, would be a plug-and-play anchor at right tackle who would not only be good for a rookie, but good by any NFL standard — despite a long way to go, the early indicators are positive that Wright’s “Welcome to the NFL moments” will be few and brief.

Those all bode well for the Bears being better in 2023. But there have been disappointments. At the top of that list: offensive line continuity would be a huge boost for Fields and the Bears’ offense.

After mixing and matching from the start in 2022, the Bears went into training camp this season with a set lineup — left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Teven Jenkins, center Cody Whitehair, right guard Nate Davis and right tackle Wright. The continuity with that group figured to provide the chemistry every offensive line thrives on.

Unfortunately for the Bears, the continuity part has not worked out. By the time the Bears first practiced in full pads on Aug. 1, Davis was out with an undisclosed injury, replaced by Lucas Patrick. On the second day in pads, Jenkins was out with an undisclosed injury, replaced by Alex Leatherwood.

Davis finally returned last Wednesday for limited participation in team drills against the Colts. But the next day, Whitehair suffered a hand injury early in practice.

Now, those nagging injuries are compounded by a more serious one. Jenkins suffered a leg injury that apparently flared up after Thursday’s practice and his status for the season opener is in doubt, the Sun-Times confirmed.

It remains to be seen how long Jenkins will be out, but his injury makes it a virtual certainty that the Bears will go into the regular season with their starting offensive line playing seven snaps together in pads in team drills in practice.

The offensive line still figures to be better this year. With Whitehair at left guard and Lucas Patrick at center while Jenkins is out, it’s still a better lineup than at any point last season. But the lack of continuity already is a reminder of arguably the biggest threat to the Bears’ rebuild — those dreaded injuries.

Chase Claypool being better with a full offseason in the system and a better understanding of Luke Getsy’s offense was another hopeful offseason narrative. And it looked golden early in camp. But Claypool “tweaked” a hamstring early in a one-on-one drill on Aug. 9 and has missed the last five practices. Claypool’s day-to-day even when he’s healthy, so all the Bears can do is wait and see on him.

Eberflus has low-keyed all the Bears’ injuries in camp — unwilling to provide details unless the injury is “long-term.” Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (undisclosed) has been out since Aug. 4. Brisker (undisclosed) has been out since Aug. 5. Eddie Jackson (undisclosed) did not practice Thursday after suffering an injury Wednesday when he collided with Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman.

On Monday, the Bears practiced without Jenkins, Edmunds, Claypool, Jackson and Brisker, plus Yannick Ngakoue (ramp-up) and DeMarcus Walker (returning from an injury).

None of the injuries has met the “long-term” standard — with the extent of Jenkins’ injury to be determined. It’s still early. But as the regular season approaches, it gets late quickly in the NFL. The Bears’ rebuild depends on Justin Fields, but also staying healthy. And not necessarily in that order.

