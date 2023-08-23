Bears great Steve McMichael named Hall of Fame finalist by senior committee

Finally, former Bears great Steve McMichael is on the brink of making the Hall of Fame.

The senior committee announced Wednesday that it is sending him on to the full voting panel as a finalist for induction. While it’s not a guarantee, players chosen by the senior committee are near certain to get voted into the Hall of Fame.

For McMichael, 65, the honor goes beyond football. He was diagnosed with ALS early last year and has declined to the point that he cannot speak or move. His wife, Misty, has said that holding out hope for the Hall of Fame has kept him alive.

The final vote will be shortly before the Super Bowl in February, and the enshrinement ceremony will be next August.

The Hall of Fame called to inform the McMichaels of its decision Tuesday, but insisted they keep it quiet until the announcement.

McMichael played 15 seasons at defensive tackle, including 13 for the Bears from 1981 through ’93. He was an All-Pro on the 1985 championship team and again in ’87 and was second-team All-Pro in ’86 and ’91.

He is second in Bears history in sacks (921⁄ 2 ) and third in tackles (814).

Randy Gradishar, a key part to the Denver Broncos’ “Orange Crush” defense in the 1970s, and game-breaking AFL receiver Art Powell are the other finalists.

The committee considered nine other candidates: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

Last week, a separate panel picked former Detroit Lions coach Buddy Parker as the finalist last week in the coach and contributor category.

The full selection committee could also vote in up to five modern era candidates from a pool still to be determined.

The Class of 2024 will be formally enshrined next summer in Canton, Ohio.

Contributing: Associated Press