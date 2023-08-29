Who made the Bears’ 53-man roster

The Bears set their 53-man roster by Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

A look at who made the roster:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent

They’re sticking with Bagent as their No. 2 quarterback — for now. They could pursue a veteran.

Running back: Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, FB Khari Blasingame

Herbert has emerged as the preferred rusher out of their three-headed monster of Herbert, Foreman and Johnson.

Wide receiver: DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown, Tyler Scott, Velus Jones

Claypool hasn’t practiced since hurting his hamstring almost three weeks ago, but he’s expected to play against the Packers.

Tight end: Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis

The veteran Lewis made his Bears debut Saturday, playing against the Bills.

Offensive line: LT Braxton Jones, LG Nate Davis, C/G Cody Whitehair, G Teven Jenkins, RT Darnell Wright, C/G Lucas Patrick, C/G Dan Feeney (pending physical), C Doug Kramer, G Ja’Tyre Carter, T Larry Borom

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Yannick Ngakoue, Andrew Billings, Justin Jones, DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens, Rasheem Green, Terrell Lewis

Three days after word leaked that he requested a trade, Trevis Gipson was cut.

Linebacker: Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Dylan Cole

Sewell’s injury, suffered Saturday, might have prompted the Bears to keep an extra linebacker.

Cornerback: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Josh Blackwell, Terell Smith, Jaylon Jones

After competing with Smith for the starting job, Stevenson has cemented himself opposite Johnson. The Bears cut Kindle Vildor, who was seto make $2.74 million

Safety: Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Elijah Hicks, AJ Thomas

Jackson and Brisker are expected to return for the season-opener against the Packers.

SPECIALISTS

K Cairo Santos, P Trenton Gill, LS Patrick Scales

The Bears weren’t carrying backups.

