Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Bears start building practice squad

They signed 11 players and cut two from the active roster that could bounce back to the team if they get through waivers.

By  Patrick Finley
   
The Bears are keeping both Kendall Williamson and Greg Stroman on the practice squad.

The Bears began building their practice squad Wednesday, signing 11 players and cutting two from the active roster that could bounce back to the team if they get through waivers.

The Bears waived safety A.J. Thomas and defensive end Terrell Lewis after claiming safety safety Quindell Johnson off waivers from the Rams and defensive end Khalid Kareem from the Colts.

They signed 11 players to the practice squad, all who participated in training camp: linebacker Micah Baskerville, defensive tackle Travis Bell, fullback Robert Burns, tight end Stephen Carlson, tackle Aviante Collins, linebacker DeMarquis Gates, defensive lineman Jalen Harris, tackle Roy Mbaeteka, cornerback Greg Stroman Jr., receiver Nsimba Webster and safety Kendall Williamson.

Mbaeteka, who is from Nigeria, is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and does not count against the 16-player practice squad limit.

The Bears did not add a quarterback to the practice squad — yet. They’re still expected to find a way to inject veteran savvy into a room with Justin Fields and rookie Tyson Bagent.

The Bears could look to add Thomas and Lewis on Thursday if, as expected, they clear waivers.

