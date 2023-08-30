The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Jay Cutler joining ‘Inside the NFL’

The show, which counts former Bears receiver Brandon Marshall among its former hosts, features highlights and player audio from NFL films.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Uber Eats has dropped Jay Cutler from an ad campaign because of the ex-Bears QB’s anti-mask views.

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will appear on “Inside the NFL.”

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Jay Cutler is joining “Inside the NFL.”

The former Bears quarterback will be part of the show, which now airs on the CW Network, starting with Tuesday night’s premier. The show will be hosted by former Steelers standout Ryan Clark and also feature former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, former star receiver Chad Johnson and former No. 2 overall pick Chris Long as analysts.

Cutler, who played for the Bears from 2009-16, agreed to work as a Fox football analyst before coming out of retirement to play for the Dolphins in 2017. He later appeared in his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari’s reality show.

CW president Dennis Miller said in a release that “not only do [the analysts] all possess a deep understanding, knowledge and passion for the game, but they also bring a unique sense of humor and fun to the table.”

