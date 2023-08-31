The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Jaquan Brisker in ‘wait-and-see’ mode for opener

The second-year safety, who has been out since Aug. 5 with an undisclosed injury, has started on-field work but has some hurdles to clear. “We feel good [about] where he is,” coach Matt Eberflus said.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Jaquan Brisker in ‘wait-and-see’ mode for opener
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears

Jaquan Brisker (9) made the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie team last season.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Through the first two weeks of training camp, arguably no Bears player made a bigger splash than second-year safety Jaquan Brisker. Coming off an impressive rookie season, the 2022 second-round draft pick was not only making plays but emerging as a leader who provided much of the swagger on a defense that was feeling it early in camp.

But that has become a distant memory. Brisker suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of that second week and has not practiced since Aug. 5. He’s been unofficially listed as “day to day” by coach Matt Eberflus. But it’s been 27 days since Brisker last practiced.

Still, Eberflus has been hopeful that Brisker will return in time to play in the Bears’ regular-season opener against the Packers on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field. Time is running short, but Brisker has started on field work this week. Eberflus said Brisker’s status for the opener now is “wait and see.”

“He’s doing things this weekend,” Eberflus said. “He’s been in there in practice this week, which has been good. And he’s been working off to the side during practice. So he’s starting to get himself in there and we feel good [about] where he is. Wednesday will be a big day for him when we get back into pads.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles’ track record will form in real time this season
On the Bears’ 53-man roster? There’s a 1-in-10 chance you grew up here
Nathan Peterman or Tyson Bagent? Bears noncommittal on Justin Fields’ back-up
Which announcers will call Bears games this season? Here are my picks
Bears sign Nathan Peterman to 53-man roster
Hit-and-miss: Bears GM Ryan Poles learns valuable QB-evaluation lessons
The Latest
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles on his phone while walking through Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles’ track record will form in real time this season
In just his second year as a general manager, there isn’t much to go off in evaluating Poles — yet. Whether he has been right or wrong on key decisions will come to light this season and determine how much trust he gets going forward.
By Jason Lieser
 
Francisco Benitez greets well-wishers after his double murder conviction is overturned Tuesday.
Chicago gangs
In rare twist, ex-Chicago police officer testifies on behalf of man whose double-murder conviction is then vacated
Francisco Benitez claimed he was wrongfully convicted in the 1989 killings of two boys in Humboldt Park. Former gang investigator Joe Sparks told the court he thought the police got the wrong guy.
By Frank Main
 
Los residentes se sientan bajo la sombra en la playa 31st Street Beach mientras estaba vigente una advertencia de calor excesivo el miércoles, 23 de agosto de 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Clima cálido y soleado pero ‘cómodo’ el fin de semana de Labor Day
Se espera que el fin de semana festivo, incluyendo el lunes, traiga brisa.
By Kade Heather
 
Los asistentes de vuelo de American Airlines protestan frente al Aeropuerto O’Hare el miércoles para protestar por las condiciones laborales y los sueldos.
La Voz Chicago
Aeromozos de American Airlines protestan en O’Hare y otros 11 aeropuertos
Entre los problemas se encuentran cuestiones relacionadas con los sueldos, los beneficios y la furia de los pasajeros, dijeron funcionarios sindicales.
By Marni Pyke | Daily Herald
 
image0__4___1_.jpeg
Bears
On the Bears’ 53-man roster? There’s a 1-in-10 chance you grew up here
When the Bears named their 53-man roster on Tuesday a whopping six players hailed from the state.
By Patrick Finley
 