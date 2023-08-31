Jaquan Brisker in ‘wait-and-see’ mode for opener

Through the first two weeks of training camp, arguably no Bears player made a bigger splash than second-year safety Jaquan Brisker. Coming off an impressive rookie season, the 2022 second-round draft pick was not only making plays but emerging as a leader who provided much of the swagger on a defense that was feeling it early in camp.

But that has become a distant memory. Brisker suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of that second week and has not practiced since Aug. 5. He’s been unofficially listed as “day to day” by coach Matt Eberflus. But it’s been 27 days since Brisker last practiced.

Still, Eberflus has been hopeful that Brisker will return in time to play in the Bears’ regular-season opener against the Packers on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field. Time is running short, but Brisker has started on field work this week. Eberflus said Brisker’s status for the opener now is “wait and see.”

“He’s doing things this weekend,” Eberflus said. “He’s been in there in practice this week, which has been good. And he’s been working off to the side during practice. So he’s starting to get himself in there and we feel good [about] where he is. Wednesday will be a big day for him when we get back into pads.”

