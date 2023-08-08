The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Bears great Steve McMichael discharged from hospital, returns home

McMichael had been in the hospital since Thursday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Steve McMichael talking to the media in 2019.

McMichael at the Bears’ 100th anniversary celebration in 2019.

Mark Black

Former Bears star Steve McMichael was discharged from Silver Cross Hospital and went home Tuesday night, his publicist posted on social media. McMichael had been in the hospital since Thursday because of sepsis and pneumonia as he continues his fight with ALS.

While his condition will continue to deteriorate because of the disease, his wife said he is hoping to live long enough to see himself inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is one of 12 semifinalists to earn a nomination from the seniors committee, which will choose three finalists Aug. 22.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS more than two years ago and has lost mobility and speaking ability. His wife Misty said he has indicated for a long time that making the Hall of Fame would be meaningful amid his illness.

“They’re the best team that ever played the game, and he was the best man you’ve ever met,” she said last week. “Everybody that met him knows that, and they want to see him happy on his deathbed.”

“Mongo” was an iconic player on the Bears’ 1985 championship team at defensive tackle and was selected as an All-Pro that season and in ’87. He also was second-team All-Pro in 1986 and ’91. He is second in Bears’ history in sacks (92 1/2) and third in tackles (814).

