Bears’ Luke Getsy told Aaron Rodgers he’ll ‘come back better than ever’

Luke Getsy was getting ready to go to bed Monday night when he saw an update from the Jets’ postgame news conference: quarterback Aaron Rodgers was presumed to have an Achilles’ tendon injury.

It was a blow to the Bears offensive coordinator — who also happens to be one of Rodgers’ good friends from their days together in Green Bay.

“They felt like they already knew,” Getsy said. “That’s the unfortunate part of our game. Just sent a message [to Rodgers] saying, ‘Man, you’ll come back better than ever.’”

The Jets confirmed the tear with testing on Tuesday. Rodgers is out for the year and vowed to return next year when he’ll be 40 years old.

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love,” Rodgers wrote on social media Wednesday. “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. ...

“The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.”

Getsy and Rodgers worked together from 2014-17 and again from 2019-21. In his second stint, Getsy served as Rodgers’ position coach.