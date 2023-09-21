Bears defensive assistants steer clear of discussing DC Alan Williams

With the Bears giving little clarity on what caused former defensive coordinator Alan Williams to resign, everyone in the organization — down to the position coaches and players — spent Wednesday and Thursday navigating questions about his mysterious exit.

When Bears defensive position coaches spoke to reporters Thursday evening, they were clearly uneasy when Williams’ name came up.

“I’m just excited for the game,” said linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, who had worked with Williams since 2018 when both were assistants under Matt Eberflus. “My focus is the game. That’s where my mind is right now.”

When cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke was asked if there were well wishes for Williams given that he said in his statement he was resigning to attend to his health and family, he replied, “Yeah. I’m sure. Absolutely.”

Safeties coach Andre Curtis said he was “not qualified” to answer questions about Williams.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles hinted Thursday morning that the team likely would restructure the defensive staff, where Eberflus has been filling in as defensive coordinator. He could hire someone with experience working with Eberflus, but there are several longtime co-workers on staff.

Borgonzi, for example, was one of the Bears’ first defensive hires and was interviewed by the Cardinals for their defensive coordinator vacancy this year.

When Eberflus was the Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2018 through ’21, Borgonzi was his linebackers coach. He also worked on the same staff as Eberflus with the Cowboys from 2011 through ’13.

When asked if he was up for stepping into the defensive coordinator role for the Bears, Borgonzi said, “Whatever Coach needs me to do, I’ll be happy to help in any way.”

Hoke, whom Eberflus hired in February, has been coaching since 1982 and was a defensive coordinator at Kent State (1993), Florida (‘99-01), South Carolina (‘15) and Maryland (‘19-20).

“I’ve been around a long time,” Hoke said. “Being a coordinator always helps because you see it from the coordinator’s perspective. It’s a different seat to sit in. So, yeah. I always think it helps.”

Curtis and defensive line coach Travis Smith do not have coordinator experience.

In the meantime, as the Bears prepare to visit the Chiefs on Sunday, Eberflus will continue running the defense and calling plays. Williams had been the play caller until the Week 2 game against the Buccaneers.

“Coach Flus has been involved and he’s a defensive coach,” Curtis said. “He’s been involved in our defense since this thing started. He’s been in the meetings the whole year. Players are used to seeing him around and being a part of it.”

