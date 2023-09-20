The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns ‘to take care of health and family’

After a week away from the team, Williams stepped down Wednesday after less than two seasons on the job.

By  Jason Lieser and Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns ‘to take care of health and family’
williams_alan__1_.jpg

Getty

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned Wednesday, saying in a statement he was stepping down to “take care of my health and my family.”

Williams had been away from Halas Hall for at least a week, and the team called his absence “personal.” Coach Matt Eberflus has declined to give any insight into the situation and refused to answer Wednesday whether he and Williams have even spoken during the past week.

A Bears spokesperson said there was no police activity at Halas Hall on Wednesday or any other day relating to Williams.

Eberflus hired Williams as defensive coordinator shortly after taking the job as head coach. When Eberflus was the Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2018 through ‘21, Williams was his secondary coach.

Williams lasted less than one season with the Bears. He was out of practice last week and did not travel with the team for its game against the Buccaneers.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields revisits coaching comment, says ‘Put it on me’
With Halas Hall in crisis, can coach Matt Eberflus steady Bears?
Alan Williams’ status as Bears’ defensive coordinator getting murky
Bears putting LT Braxton Jones on injured reserve
Bears QB Justin Fields vows to play ‘free’ and less ‘robotic’
Jim McMahon: Chicago has always cared more about RBs and LBs than QBs
The Latest
Sufjan Stevens performs at the 2016 Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.
Music
Sufjan Stevens relearning how to walk after being Guillian-Barre Syndrome treatment
Singer-songwriter of ‘Chicago’ says he’s undergoing ‘intensive physical therapy/occupational therapy’
By Darel Jevens
 
Tim Anderson owns a 10-game hitting streak. (AP)
White Sox
Tim Anderson pushing toward finish of most difficult season
“It’s important to finish strong,” Anderson said. “That should be everybody’s goal. And find something that sticks to help you going into next year.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Justin Fields between plays against the Packers in a 2022 game.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields revisits coaching comment, says ‘Put it on me’
In an unusual move, Fields asked to address the media in the locker room after his Wednesday press conference to object to what he saw as a misrepresentation of his comments.
By Jason Lieser
 
This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The classified documents indictment of Trump would seem, on paper at least, to be the most straightforward of the four criminal cases the former president is facing. (Department of Justice via AP, File)
Columnists
Trump’s newest defense in classified documents case is preposterous
While a few of the indictments against Donald Trump face formidable obstacles, the story behind the documents case is relatively straightforward: Trump took a bunch of stuff that did not belong to him and refused to return it.
By Jacob Sullum
 
The world has set global goals to ensure all children get a quality education by 2030. But new data from UNESCO says that 250 million school-age children are not in school. That’s 6 million more since 2021.
Letters to the Editor
Global education crisis is a problem America can help fix
New data from UNESCO shows that 250 million school-age children are not in school. But there is hope in legislation now pending in Congress.
By Letters to the Editor
 