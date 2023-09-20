Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns ‘to take care of health and family’

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned Wednesday, saying in a statement he was stepping down to “take care of my health and my family.”

Williams had been away from Halas Hall for at least a week, and the team called his absence “personal.” Coach Matt Eberflus has declined to give any insight into the situation and refused to answer Wednesday whether he and Williams have even spoken during the past week.

A Bears spokesperson said there was no police activity at Halas Hall on Wednesday or any other day relating to Williams.

Eberflus hired Williams as defensive coordinator shortly after taking the job as head coach. When Eberflus was the Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2018 through ‘21, Williams was his secondary coach.

Williams lasted less than one season with the Bears. He was out of practice last week and did not travel with the team for its game against the Buccaneers.

