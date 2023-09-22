The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Lawnmowers among $100k of equipment stolen from Soldier Field

John Deere Gators and ride-along mowers were among the items stolen from a Soldier Field contractor. The equipment did not belong to either the Bears or the Fire, which are tenants on the Lakefront.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Fans stand outside Soldier Field before the season opener.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Police are investigating the theft of about $100,000 worth of equipment that was stolen from Soldier Field overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Luca Serra, the Soldier Field marketing director, said that John Deere Gators and riding mowers were among the items stolen from a Soldier Field contractor. The equipment did not belong to either the Bears or the Fire, which are tenants on the Lakefront.

The Bears opened their season at Soldier Field and will return Oct. 1 to host the Broncos. The Fire host the New England Revolution on Saturday night and Inter Miami on Oct. 4.

The Bears are debating whether or not to leave Soldier Field after buying the former Arlington International Racecourse site earlier this year. Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren has since met with other suburbs as well as the city because the team is angered about property tax prices in Arlington Heights.

