Lawnmowers among $100k of equipment stolen from Soldier Field

Chicago Police are investigating the theft of about $100,000 worth of equipment that was stolen from Soldier Field overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Luca Serra, the Soldier Field marketing director, said that John Deere Gators and riding mowers were among the items stolen from a Soldier Field contractor. The equipment did not belong to either the Bears or the Fire, which are tenants on the Lakefront.

The Bears opened their season at Soldier Field and will return Oct. 1 to host the Broncos. The Fire host the New England Revolution on Saturday night and Inter Miami on Oct. 4.

The Bears are debating whether or not to leave Soldier Field after buying the former Arlington International Racecourse site earlier this year. Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren has since met with other suburbs as well as the city because the team is angered about property tax prices in Arlington Heights.