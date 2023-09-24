Bleak outlook for Bears as franchise-worst losing streak hits 13 in loss to Chiefs

The Bears looked terrible in their 41-10 loss Sunday to the Chiefs, but the bigger concern is the doubt it cast on whether they’ll be able to make anything of this season at large. The outlook is bleak after the first three games.

Opposite trajectories

The Bears’ franchise-long 13-game losing streak dropped them to 64-101 since firing Lovie Smith after the 2012 season. That’s the fifth-worst record in the NFL during that span. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are a league-best 119-46 during that time.

Top two

The Bears are missing the two most important things on any team’s checklist: a quarterback and a pass rush. With $17 million going to defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker, the Bears went without a sack for the second consecutive game. Their one sack for the season ranks last in the NFL.

Top two?

If there’s any good news for the Bears, it’s that the Panthers also are 0-3. The Bears have the Panthers’ first-round pick next spring, so their 2024 draft capital is looking better and better.