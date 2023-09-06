Eddie Jackson not breathing any easier vs. Jordan Love

Bears safety Eddie Jackson was 1-10 against the Packers with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, including last year’s loss at Soldier Field that Jackson missed with an injury.

The only victory was in 2018, when Jackson’s interception of Rodgers put the finishing touch on a 24-17 victory that clinched the NFC North title — only to see Jackson injure his ankle on the return and miss the Bears’ final three games, including a 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles. Even beating Rodgers was painful for Jackson.

But Jackson knows better than to even hint at breathing easy with Rodgers on the Jets and Jordan Love at quarterback when the Bears open the 2023 season against the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field. The last time Jackson faced the Packers without Rodgers, back-up Brett Hundley had a 112.3 passer rating in a 23-17 Packers victory in 2017 at Soldier Field.

“It’s the same. You’re still going to prepare,” Jackson said when asked about facing the Packers without Rodgers. “Everything is on us, how we prepare; how we go out there; how we attack this thing and that’s how we’re going to determine ... how we play.”

Rodgers was a scourge for Bears defenses going back to the days of Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs and Julius Peppers. He was 25-5 as a starter, including the playoffs. But the Bears aren’t going to say what fans are thinking about facing Love instead of Rodgers.

“He can do some different things,” Jackson said. “There’s not too much film on him so we’ve got to play our game. [I] feel like he wants to get off on a quick game, get some completions, get his confidence going early. So we have to be on our Qs.”

Jackson was limited in practice Wednesday, but said he feels like he’s “back to 100%” after injuring his ankle in a joint practice against the Colts on Aug. 16. All signs point to him playing Sunday.

