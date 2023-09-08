Chicago Bears’ 2023-24 schedule: Packers to start and finish season

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10, vs. Packers, 3:25 p.m. (FOX 32)

New Packers quarterback Jordan Love, 24, will make only his second career regular-season start. That’s unusual for the modern NFL, but it wasn’t when Aaron Rodgers was young. His first start came at 24.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17, at Buccaneers, noon (FOX 32)

Amazingly, the Bears are playing the out-of-division Bucs for the eighth time in the last 10 years. By contrast, the Bears have played the NFC South’s Panthers 10 times ever.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24, at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m. (FOX 32)

Former Bears coach Matt Nagy was named offensive coordinator in February after a Super Bowl-winning stint as star Patrick Mahomes’ quarterbacks coach last season.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1, vs. Broncos, noon (CBS 2)

New Broncos coach Sean Payton, a Naperville Central and Eastern Illinois alum, returns to Soldier Field. He’s 4-3 all-time on the lakefront. He lost his first three there with the Saints, then won his last four.

Week 5: Thursday, Oct. 5, at Commanders, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

The Bears have lost eight of their last nine against the Washington franchise, not that it has been any good. During that span, which dates to 2004, Washington has won one playoff game. The Bears? Only three.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15, vs. Vikings, noon (FOX 32)

Veteran Kirk Cousins is somehow the second-best quarterback the Bears will face through the first six weeks. The Bears’ shaky defense couldn’t have asked for a better start to the schedule.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22, vs. Raiders, noon (FOX 32)

Rolling Meadows and EIU grad Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown 87 career touchdown passes. Not one has come against the Bears. He has made two starts and one relief appearance against his hometown team.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29, at Chargers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC 5)

The last time the Bears traveled to face the Chargers, they played in San Diego against Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates and Eric Weddle. They’ll head to SoFi Stadium for the third time after facing the Rams there in 2020 and 2021.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5, at Saints, noon (CBS 2)

The Bears play in a dome four times all season, and they’re all within a five-week span. They haven’t won at the Superdome since Nov. 6, 2005.

Week 10: Thursday, Nov. 9, vs. Panthers, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

The Bears will get an up-close look at what-might-have-been when they face No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. They dealt the rights to draft the former Alabama quarterback to the Panthers for, among others, receiver DJ Moore.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19, at Lions, noon (FOX 32)

Running back David Montgomery gets his first crack at the Bears after leaving for their NFC North rival — at a similar contract price — and saying all the Bears’ losing took a toll on his well-being.

Week 12: Monday, Nov. 27, at Vikings, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

The Worldwide Leader loves this matchup. This will mark the fifth season since 2016 that the Bears and Vikings have played each other on ‘‘Monday Night Football.’’

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10, vs. Lions, noon (FOX 32)

The easiest part of the Bears’ schedule begins here. They’ll travel to play only once in December. The Lions might be the only winning team they’ll play during the month, too.

Week 15: at Browns, TBD

The NFL will announce the date — either Saturday or Sunday — and the time of the game later in the season. The game is also eligible to be flexed into prime time.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24, vs. Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. (FOX 32)

Quarterback Kyler Murray will be back in time for the Christmas Eve game, but the Cardinals might be motivated to tank in order to draft his successor first overall.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31, vs. Falcons, noon (CBS 2)

The last time the Falcons played at Soldier Field, kicker Matt Bryant made three field goals and two extra points. Bryant is now 48 years old.

Week 18: at Packers, TBD

The time and date of the Bears’ season finale will be determined after Week 17 and will be based on playoff implications. Defensive lineman Justin Jones, who trashed Lambeau Field fans earlier this year, can’t wait.