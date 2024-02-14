The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Former Bears coach Marc Trestman returning to the NFL

He was named the Chargers’ senior offensive assistant.

By  Patrick Finley
   
TRESTMAN.jpg

Marc Trestman was the Bears’ head coach from 2013-14.

Marc Trestman is back in the NFL.

The former Bears head coach was hired as the Chargers’ senior offensive assistant Wednesday. He spent the last three years as an adjunct professor at the University of Miami School of Law — where he received a degree in 1982 — following a stint as the head coach and general manager of the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers. Trestman also contributed NFL analysis to The 33rd Team, a web site that features former coaches.

Trestman went 13-19 with the Bears from 2013-14 before being fired in a housecleaning that also claimed general manager Phil Emery. He worked as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator from 2015-16 before becoming head coach of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts for two years. Trestman had led the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes to back-to-back Grey Cups before taking the Bears job.

Trestman connects to the Chargers via head coach Jim Harbaugh, whose brother John was his boss with the Ravens. Andy Bischoff, whom the Chargers named their tight ends coach and run game coordinator on Wednesday, is a longtime Trestman associate, having worked with him in Montreal, Chicago and Baltimore.

Jim Harbaugh’s offensive staff includes coordinator Greg Roman, who will call plays, as well as passing game coordinator Marcus Brady and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier. The former Bears quarterback left Michigan to become the Chargers' head coach last month.

