Bears legend Steve McMichael leaves hospital after 8-day stay

Eight days after he was rushed to a New Lenox emergency room, former Bears defensive end Steve McMichael went home Friday night.

McMichael, a member of this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class, has ALS and can’t talk or move on his own. His wife Misty feared last week that he had pneumonia and called an ambulance. Doctors diagnosed him with a urinary tract infection, gave him three antibiotics and expected him to go home soon.

His stay turned into a rollercoaster, though, when McMichael was diagnosed with MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant staph infection, on Saturday. His family asked for prayers.

McMichael’s body responded well to medication for MRSA, though, and he was allowed to return to Homer Glen with two separate intravenous antibiotics to fight his infections. He’ll continue to receive around-the-clock nursing care, which he's had for two years.

Misty McMichael told the Sun-Times this week that the goal is for her husband, who ranks second in Bears history in sacks and third in tackles, to live “at least ‘til Canton.” The Hall's induction ceremony is in August in Canton, Ohio.

