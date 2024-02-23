The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears legend Steve McMichael leaves hospital after 8-day stay

McMichael’s body responded well to medication for MRSA.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears legend Steve McMichael leaves hospital after 8-day stay
Steve McMichael at the Bears’ 100th anniversary celebration in 2019.

Steve McMichael speaks to the media during the Chicago Bears convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Rosemont, Ill. | Mark Black/For the Sun-Times

Mark Black

Eight days after he was rushed to a New Lenox emergency room, former Bears defensive end Steve McMichael went home Friday night.

McMichael, a member of this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class, has ALS and can’t talk or move on his own. His wife Misty feared last week that he had pneumonia and called an ambulance. Doctors diagnosed him with a urinary tract infection, gave him three antibiotics and expected him to go home soon.

His stay turned into a rollercoaster, though, when McMichael was diagnosed with MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant staph infection, on Saturday. His family asked for prayers.

McMichael’s body responded well to medication for MRSA, though, and he was allowed to return to Homer Glen with two separate intravenous antibiotics to fight his infections. He’ll continue to receive around-the-clock nursing care, which he's had for two years.

Misty McMichael told the Sun-Times this week that the goal is for her husband, who ranks second in Bears history in sacks and third in tackles, to live “at least ‘til Canton.” The Hall's induction ceremony is in August in Canton, Ohio.
 

The Latest
Actor Joe Keery poses for a photo on the red carpet of the premiere of the FX series "Fargo" in Los Angeles.
Music
Joe Keery’s Chicago love letter finds new audience on TikTok
The “Stranger Things” actor and DePaul alum released “End of Beginning” with his band Djo in 2022 — a song that thousands on TikTok are now using to soundtrack their own odes to Chicago.
By Matt Moore and Katie Anthony
 
Cubs manager Craig Consell and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol meet with umpires prior to Spring Training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 02-24-2024.
Cubs
Cubs open Craig Counsell era as manager with spring-training rout of White Sox
Counsell checked off his first spring game as the Cubs’ skipper Friday at Sloan Park.
By Maddie Lee
 
75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Movies and TV
Seth Meyers celebrating 10th year as host of ‘Late Night’
In the last decade, Meyers has launched signature segments, including “A Closer Look,” the in-depth comedic take on current events.
By Alicia Rancilio| Associated Press
 
Managers Craig Counsell of the Cubs and Pedro Grifol of the White Sox before their spring training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., on Friday. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
Turning another page, baseball games finally begin for White Sox, Pedro Grifol
“These games are important to us, they really are,” Grifol says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
chicago_police_star3.jpg
Crime
Retired Chicago police sergeant gets year in prison for sexual assault: ‘We don’t abuse the trust’
James Sajdak admitted to the sexual assault last November. He became a Chicago police officer in 1989 and received nearly 150 awards, including the Superintendent’s Award of Valor.
By Jon Seidel
 