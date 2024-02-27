The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears coach Matt Eberflus hopes for ‘more continuity, communication’ in revamped offensive staff

The Bears’ new structure on offense has coordinator Shane Waldron at the top, followed by passing game coordinator Thomas Brown and running game coordinator Chris Morgan.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears coach Matt Eberflus hopes for ‘more continuity, communication’ in revamped offensive staff
NFL Combine Football

Eberflus fired Luke Getsy last month and replaced him with Shane Waldron.

Michael Conroy/AP Photos

Bears coach Matt Eberflus sought a more well-rounded game plan and better communication as he restructured his offensive coaching staff.

Unlike last season, when the Bears went the conventional route of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy having a staff of position coaches, new coordinator Shane Waldron will rely on passing game coordinator Thomas Brown and running game coordinator Chris Morgan as his top assistants.

“it’s important that they’ll all cohesive,” Eberflus said Tuesday. “I sat down and met with all three of those guys individually and [together]. Our offense is going to be a direct reflection of those three.”

When pressed on why he reorganized the offensive staff like that, he said he wanted “more continuity and more communication” than the team had last season.

The Bears will have more voices constructing game plans now, and it leaves them well positioned in case Waldron succeeds to the point where he becomes a head-coaching candidate elsewhere.

The Bears hope Waldron, with the help of Brown and Morgan, gives them a better blend of passing and running than they had under Getsy. They were top-two in the NFL in yards rushing each of the last two seasons, but 27th or worse in passing.

Over Waldron’s three seasons as Seahawks offensive coordinator, the team finished, on average, 19th in rushing and 16th in passing. He also was the Rams passing game coordinator under coach Sean McVay from 2018 through ’20, when they finished fifth, fourth and 13th in yards passing.

Brown was with the Rams from 2020 though ’22, and Eberflus said all along that Morgan would stay on staff regardless of who he hired as offensive coordinator. Morgan retained his position as offensive line coach as well, and he and tight ends coach Jim Dray are the only holdovers from last season.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears want rangy free safety to pair with Jaquan Brisker
Bears QB Justin Fields wants to know his fate — and a decision could come within 2 weeks
Halas Intrigue podcast: An interview with Bears GM Ryan Poles
Bears GM Ryan Poles sees ‘pieces that are similar’ between Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes
Robbie Gould introduced as Rolling Meadows’ new football coach. ‘I fell in love with high school football.’
Bears GM Ryan Poles: ‘No concerns at all’ about Caleb Williams’ interest in Bears
The Latest
People wait in long lines to use the Secretary of State Driver Services facility in Naperville in June. All Illinois facilities will shut down in early January due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
News
Secretary Alexi Giannoulias backs bill for digital driver’s licenses and IDs in Illinois
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kam Buckner and Sen. Michael Hastings, would allow Illinoisans to put electronic versions of their driver‘s licenses and IDs on their phones.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Screenshot 2024-02-23 at 8.13.54 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Familiares recuerdan a guardia de seguridad que fue baleado en una tienda de dólar en el lado sur
El guardia de seguridad fue asesinado el viernes en un Family Dollar en el barrio de Austin donde trabajaba.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Northwestern Bienen School of Music, near 70 Arts Circle Drive, is a blocky building with cantilevered levels surrounded by green lawn and other landscaping.
La Voz Chicago
Comunidad de la Universidad Northwestern conmocionada tras disparos del domingo: ‘Nada de esto es normal’
Poco después de las 11 p.m., la universidad dijo que la policía estaba en el lugar investigando informes de una amenaza activa. Alrededor de las 11:44 p.m., la policía emitió un comunicado, diciendo que nadie había sido baleado.
By Violet Miller and Phyllis Cha
 
COPA footage Winchester
Crime
Chicago cop responding to ShotSpotter alert opened fire on boy lighting fireworks, oversight agency says
Chicago police initially claimed officers were fired upon by a man, but the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released information Tuesday indicating the person involved was a child and did not shoot at police.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Emergency Medical Technicians work on an active member of the US Air Force who setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington over the weekend in protest of the war in Gaza, the Pentagon said Feb. 26, 2024. The man later died from his injuries.
La Voz Chicago
Muere aviador de la Fuerza Aérea tras prenderse fuego frente a la embajada israelí en protesta
Aaron Bushnell, de 25 años, de San Antonio, Texas, falleció a causa de sus heridas, reportó el Departamento de Policía Metropolitana el lunes.
By Associated Press
 