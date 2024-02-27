Bears coach Matt Eberflus hopes for ‘more continuity, communication’ in revamped offensive staff

Bears coach Matt Eberflus sought a more well-rounded game plan and better communication as he restructured his offensive coaching staff.

Unlike last season, when the Bears went the conventional route of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy having a staff of position coaches, new coordinator Shane Waldron will rely on passing game coordinator Thomas Brown and running game coordinator Chris Morgan as his top assistants.

“it’s important that they’ll all cohesive,” Eberflus said Tuesday. “I sat down and met with all three of those guys individually and [together]. Our offense is going to be a direct reflection of those three.”

When pressed on why he reorganized the offensive staff like that, he said he wanted “more continuity and more communication” than the team had last season.

The Bears will have more voices constructing game plans now, and it leaves them well positioned in case Waldron succeeds to the point where he becomes a head-coaching candidate elsewhere.

The Bears hope Waldron, with the help of Brown and Morgan, gives them a better blend of passing and running than they had under Getsy. They were top-two in the NFL in yards rushing each of the last two seasons, but 27th or worse in passing.

Over Waldron’s three seasons as Seahawks offensive coordinator, the team finished, on average, 19th in rushing and 16th in passing. He also was the Rams passing game coordinator under coach Sean McVay from 2018 through ’20, when they finished fifth, fourth and 13th in yards passing.

Brown was with the Rams from 2020 though ’22, and Eberflus said all along that Morgan would stay on staff regardless of who he hired as offensive coordinator. Morgan retained his position as offensive line coach as well, and he and tight ends coach Jim Dray are the only holdovers from last season.