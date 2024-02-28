Bears rank 10th in NFLPA player survey; coach Matt Eberflus 25th

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears finished 10th in the NFLPA’s annual player survey of working conditions released Wednesday.

Head coach Matt Eberflus was given a B by Bears players, which ranked 25th. Bears players gave the team’s ownership group a B+, which ranked 13th in the league.

Eighty-one percent of Bears players polled said they believed Eberflus was efficient with their time. Players said he was somewhat willing to listen to his players — a statement that ranked 18th out of 32 teams.

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter said the coaching survey questions pertained directly to workplace efficiency.

"It's not 'How great of a football mind [are they]? Are they going to win games?'" he said.

Super Bowl-winning head coach Andy Reid ranks first, though. Kyle Shanahan, whose 49ers lost in the Super Bowl, ranks seventh.

The McCaskeys got an overall rating of 8.9/10 based on the ownership group's willingness to invest in team facilities.

The NFLPA created the player survey in 2023, and the Bears ranked 13th overall. This year’s survey polled 1,706 players across the league.

"Teams that score well enjoy it," Tretter said. "It’s never fun being graded poorly."

The Bears’ facilities got the highest marks. Their weight room received an A grade, which ranked sixth in the NFL. The Bears’ locker room was given an A- grade, which ranked fourth. The training room was a B+ (sixth) and the training staff was given a B (10th). The Bears’ travel experience got a B and was ranked sixth.

The lowest grades the Bears received from their players came in the cafeteria, which received a C, and a nutritionist, which got a C+.

The Bears began offering gameday childcare for their players after last year’s survey. Players gave them a C+ in treatment of families.

