Bears want rangy free safety to pair with Jaquan Brisker

After releasing veteran safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair this month, the Bears’ only player who has been with the team longer than four seasons is long snapper Patrick Scales.

Whitehair made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and played 117 consecutive games for the Bears before an injury in 2022. Jackson made two Pro Bowls and is third in franchise history with six defensive touchdowns.

“It was the right time to give them an opportunity to go test the market to see what's out there for them,” general manager Ryan Poles said. “I wanted to do right by them and do it as early as possible so they can put their plans in place. But really thankful for their leadership and everything they've brought to the organization.”

While Whitehair got squeezed out of his starting spot last season, Jackson’s exit leaves the Bears with a vacancy in their starting lineup opposite Jaquan Brisker. They need a replacement via free agency or the draft, or could consider promoting backup Elijah Hicks.

"You're looking for a guy that pairs well with [Brisker],” Eberflus said. “Jaquan is a strong safety. He comes down and defends? tight ends. He's a big hammer. The guy that we would be looking for has to have athletic ability, range, great communication skills, ball skills.”

The Bears are now down to nine players who predate the arrival of general manager Ryan Poles in January 2022, and that number could drop soon with the potential trade of quarterback Justin Fields and departure of wide receiver Darnell Mooney in free agency.