The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears want rangy free safety to pair with Jaquan Brisker

The team needs a replacement in the starting lineup after releasing veteran Eddie Jackson.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears want rangy free safety to pair with Jaquan Brisker
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.

The Bears are banking on Brisker, but need someone to replace Eddie Jackson.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

After releasing veteran safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair this month, the Bears’ only player who has been with the team longer than four seasons is long snapper Patrick Scales.

Whitehair made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and played 117 consecutive games for the Bears before an injury in 2022. Jackson made two Pro Bowls and is third in franchise history with six defensive touchdowns.

“It was the right time to give them an opportunity to go test the market to see what's out there for them,” general manager Ryan Poles said. “I wanted to do right by them and do it as early as possible so they can put their plans in place. But really thankful for their leadership and everything they've brought to the organization.”

While Whitehair got squeezed out of his starting spot last season, Jackson’s exit leaves the Bears with a vacancy in their starting lineup opposite Jaquan Brisker. They need a replacement via free agency or the draft, or could consider promoting backup Elijah Hicks.

"You're looking for a guy that pairs well with [Brisker],” Eberflus said. “Jaquan is a strong safety. He comes down and defends? tight ends. He's a big hammer. The guy that we would be looking for has to have athletic ability, range, great communication skills, ball skills.”

The Bears are now down to nine players who predate the arrival of general manager Ryan Poles in January 2022, and that number could drop soon with the potential trade of quarterback Justin Fields and departure of wide receiver Darnell Mooney in free agency.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus hopes for ‘more continuity, communication’ in revamped offensive staff
Bears QB Justin Fields wants to know his fate — and a decision could come within 2 weeks
Halas Intrigue podcast: An interview with Bears GM Ryan Poles
Bears GM Ryan Poles sees ‘pieces that are similar’ between Caleb Williams, Patrick Mahomes
Robbie Gould introduced as Rolling Meadows’ new football coach. ‘I fell in love with high school football.’
Bears GM Ryan Poles: ‘No concerns at all’ about Caleb Williams’ interest in Bears
The Latest
People wait in long lines to use the Secretary of State Driver Services facility in Naperville in June. All Illinois facilities will shut down in early January due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
News
Secretary Alexi Giannoulias backs bill for digital driver’s licenses and IDs in Illinois
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kam Buckner and Sen. Michael Hastings, would allow Illinoisans to put electronic versions of their driver‘s licenses and IDs on their phones.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Screenshot 2024-02-23 at 8.13.54 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Familiares recuerdan a guardia de seguridad que fue baleado en una tienda de dólar en el lado sur
El guardia de seguridad fue asesinado el viernes en un Family Dollar en el barrio de Austin donde trabajaba.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Northwestern Bienen School of Music, near 70 Arts Circle Drive, is a blocky building with cantilevered levels surrounded by green lawn and other landscaping.
La Voz Chicago
Comunidad de la Universidad Northwestern conmocionada tras disparos del domingo: ‘Nada de esto es normal’
Poco después de las 11 p.m., la universidad dijo que la policía estaba en el lugar investigando informes de una amenaza activa. Alrededor de las 11:44 p.m., la policía emitió un comunicado, diciendo que nadie había sido baleado.
By Violet Miller and Phyllis Cha
 
COPA footage Winchester
Crime
Chicago cop responding to ShotSpotter alert opened fire on boy lighting fireworks, oversight agency says
Chicago police initially claimed officers were fired upon by a man, but the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released information Tuesday indicating the person involved was a child and did not shoot at police.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Emergency Medical Technicians work on an active member of the US Air Force who setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington over the weekend in protest of the war in Gaza, the Pentagon said Feb. 26, 2024. The man later died from his injuries.
La Voz Chicago
Muere aviador de la Fuerza Aérea tras prenderse fuego frente a la embajada israelí en protesta
Aaron Bushnell, de 25 años, de San Antonio, Texas, falleció a causa de sus heridas, reportó el Departamento de Policía Metropolitana el lunes.
By Associated Press
 