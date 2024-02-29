Could Bears replace Eddie Jackson at safety with Miami prospect?

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears need a safety to replace Eddie Jackson. Perhaps they’ll turn to someone who actually knows him.

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens has trained with Jackson in South Florida. He said Thursday he wants to “ask him all the details” and figure out the “loopholes to the NFL.” He described Jackson as humble and a standout player.

Jackson, a fourth-round pick seven years ago, earned a four-year, $58.4 million extension four years ago that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. The Bears cut him two weeks ago rather than pay him an $18.1 million salary cap hit.

That leaves the Bears in search of a starter to play free safety opposite strong safety Jaquan Brisker. Kinchens, who is versatile enough to play both the free and strong spots, is Pro Football Focus’ top-ranked safety prospect.

The Bears value takeaways, and Kinchens has a whopping 11 interceptions over 23 games the last two seasons. Landing him might be difficult, though, as the Bears currently don’t own a draft pick between No. 9 and No. 75.

The Bears could solve their safety problem before the draft, too.

“If it's a free agent, he is gonna have to feel the temperature of the room and then dive into the leadership role,” coach Matt Eberflus said this week. “If he's a rookie, then he's gonna have to develop with the other guys."

Every option

The Steelers have one quarterback under contract for 2024 — Kenny Pickett — but have vowed to add someone to compete with him for the starting job.

General manager Omar Khan said Thursday the team will look at all avenues of acquisition, from free agency to trades to the draft. He was asked about Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who figures to be traded soon. Wisely, Khan pointed out he was not allowed to tamper by addressing questions about another team’s player.

“I’m not gonna talk about a specific player,” he said, “but we’ll look at every option.”

Khan also raved about the professionalism of ex-Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, whom he picked up in a trade with the Rams last year. Robinson caught 34 passes for 280 yards and no touchdowns, but played every game and was on the field for 72% of the offensive snaps.

“You saw the impact he had on the run game,” he said. “It’s been a great experience with him so far.”

This and that

• Speaking for the first time about his injury, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, a projected first-round pick, said he broke his leg in mid-November, had surgery and hopes to work out for teams in early April. He just started running full speed last week.

• The NFL has been testing optical tracking devices that could eventually replace the chain gang on first down measurements, NFL Network reported. The league won’t consider using it until at least 2025.

• The league is not expected to outlaw the “Tush Push” or change the rule that awards a touchback when the ball is fumbled through the end zone at next month’s annual meeting — but it could outlaw the hip-drop tackle.

• Leap Day weirdness: Illinois tight end Tip Reiman repeated tongue-in-cheek talking points for Birds Aren’t Real, a satirical conspiracy theory that claims birds are, in fact, government-controlled robots. Not to be outdone, Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens said he didn’t “believe in space” and called flat-earth theories “kinda interesting.”

Jason Lieser contributed.