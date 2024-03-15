The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024
What picks do the Bears have in the 2024 NFL Draft after Keenan Allen trade?

The team is down to just four selections in the upcoming draft after a pair of recent trades.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Bears general manager has two picks at the top of the draft, but little capital otherwise.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Bears are down to four picks in the upcoming NFL Draft after sending a fourth-rounder to the Chargers on Thursday for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Here are their selections:

Round 1: No. 1 overall (via Panthers)
Round 1: No. 9 overall
Round 3: No. 75 overall
Round 4: No. 122 overall (via Eagles)

General manager Ryan Poles dealt his own fourth-rounder (No. 110 overall) to the Chargers, but still holds the one he got from the Eagles from the draft day trade last year in which the Bears moved down from No. 9 to 10. He also traded a fifth-rounder (No. 144) to the Bills for interior lineman Ryan Bates.

The Bears traded their second-round pick for Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat at the deadline last year.

They sent their sixth-rounder to the Dolphins for offensive lineman Dan Feeney last year and their seventh-rounder went to the Patriots two years ago in the deal for wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

They have an extra second-rounder in 2025 from the Panthers and an extra sixth-rounder that year from the Dolphins.

The Bears hold the No. 1 pick because they traded down from No. 1 with the Panthers last year.

