The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Bears Columnists Commentary

Bears say bye to likability (Justin Fields) and hello to the idea of a Super Bowl title (Caleb Williams)

The sixth-round pick the Bears received in the Fields trade was the final verdict on his ability.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE Bears say bye to likability (Justin Fields) and hello to the idea of a Super Bowl title (Caleb Williams)
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams reacts while leaving the field after the Trojans’ 38-20 loss to UCLA.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams leaves the field after his team’s 38-20 loss to UCLA on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles.

Ryan Sun/AP

If you need someone to pull fingers from your death-grip attachment to Justin Fields, I’m here for you: The Bears were never going to win a Super Bowl with him as their starting quarterback.

Assuming a title is the goal, the whole glorious idea, at least there’s a chance now. Nobody can be sure how good Caleb Williams will be, but at this moment, it’s OK to think big – you know, provided the Bears use the No. 1 overall draft pick on the USC quarterback and not on Brand X.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers on Saturday, and it was either a good day or a bittersweet day, but it was not a bad day. The franchise was finally moving on from another quarterback miscalculation. Fields seemed like a good person and a good teammate. That will get you far in plenty of pursuits in life but not in the NFL, which values ability above all. The league doesn’t ask a quarterback, “What benevolent organizations do you belong to?” It wants to know how strong and accurate your arm is.

The final judgment on Fields’ ability as a passer is that he’s worth a 2025 sixth-round pick, which is what the Steelers gave up to get him. A conditional sixth-round pick a year from now is the definition of “better than nothing.’’ Look it up.

Chicago’s preoccupation with Fields’ classiness is why general manager Ryan Poles’ stated focus on getting to personally know Williams, although commendable in a due-diligence sort of way, is beside the point. Don’t judge a book by its cover and don’t judge a quarterback by his earnestness. The object is a winning QB, not a winsome QB.

Related

Fields is a great runner, and when he tucked the ball under his arm, you knew not to look away. But the NFL’s lack of interest in him over the past few weeks let everyone know what it thinks of a one-dimensional talent. Fields, we’re told, will have the chance to learn the passing game from veteran Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh. Unspoken in that assessment is the belief that the Bears’ coaching staff – pick one, any one – would know how to teach Farsi before it would know how to teach quarterbacking. We’ll see if Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can get more out of Fields.

The scouting report on Williams is that he can both run and pass but that his throwing ability is outstanding. That’s what the NFL seeks, desires, covets. If you can be a dual threat, great. If you can do only one thing well, let that one thing be passing the ball.

Plenty of people think that there’s a sport peculiar to Chicago of building up quarterbacks in order to tear them down later. In this view of things, we’ll be waiting for Williams to fail so we can give him the same treatment. But that view is flawed because Fields was flawed from the start, as was Mitch Trubisky before him. Criticism of them didn’t lead to their uneven play. Their uneven play led to criticism.

We don’t know what Williams is yet, but too many people who are paid a lot of money by NFL teams are saying that he’s great. There has been vigorous debate about whether he’s a “generational talent.’’ All I know is that it’s a good thing if that’s what they’re debating about you.

Related

The nonsense about Williams’ character – that he’s a diva, that he has too many people telling him what to do – is just that, nonsense. Here’s a novel approach: Stop looking for Boy Scout badges and start looking for an ability to hit a wide receiver in a tight window. Stop telling me about leadership skills in the huddle and start telling me about an ability to lead a team to touchdowns, especially in the fourth quarter.

The hope is that Williams will be so good so quickly that we won’t be arguing about Fields for much longer. Surely we’re all bone-tired of that debate. It’s not realistic to think that Williams will have a rookie year as good as C.J. Stroud’s 2023 for the Texans, but it is realistic to hope that there will be more than enough evidence of future greatness. That’s what you expect out of the No. 1 overall pick. It’s the reason rebuilding teams work so hard to be bad.

Fields’ social-media post Saturday thanking the Bears and their fans for how they treated him was massively popular, receiving more than 8 million views on X. It was nice. I’m tired of nice.

Maybe we’ll get something cocky and brash from Williams on draft day. A post filled with swagger would be a wonderful shock to the system: “It’s time to win a Super Bowl, Chicago.’’

A sentiment not up for debate.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Polling Place: on NCAA brackets, the Cubs, the White Sox and Caleb Williams
‘The League’ confirms Ryan Poles’ call on Justin Fields
Talk about a Bear market not ending well
Justin Fields trade: Bears saw potential in QB, but were unconvinced as attention shifts to Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams in line to be Bears’ next QB of the future with Justin Fields gone
Justin Fields thanks city after trade
The Latest
An octopus juggling different tasks.
Someone in Chicago
Someone in Chicago is tired of being partner’s personal driver
Instead of investing your time in keeping him happy and comfortable, look for ways he can gain his independence.
By Ismael Pérez
 
COLD-HOMELESS-011724-04.jpg
Other Views
Buffett Place is a supportive housing success. We can do it again with Bring Chicago Home.
Creating more permanent supportive housing is a question of resources and political will.
By Mark Ishaug
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_521.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As RSVP period ends, couple springs a surprise on wedding guests
After friends and family accept invitation to ceremony that promises to be lavish, they’re told plans have changed and they’re no longer welcome.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, March 17, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Screen Shot 2024-03-16 at 11.45.00 PM.png
Red Stars
Red Stars open season with road win in Utah
Allison Schlegel and Ava Cook are the goal scorers.
By Sun-Times staff
 