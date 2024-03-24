The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Bears Sports

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: QB Justin Fields can learn from starter Russell Wilson

The Steelers have been clear with Justin Fields about where he stands in their quarterback room, coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday at the NFL’s annual meeting.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: QB Justin Fields can learn from starter Russell Wilson
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Russell Wilson is his starting quarterback.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers stands on the sidelines during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700070637

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Steelers have been clear with Justin Fields about where he stands in their quarterback room, coach Mike Tomlin told local reporters Sunday at the NFL’s annual meeting.

Russell Wilson will start.

“Russell’s in pole position, and I think his body of work justifies that,” Tomlin said.

He pointed to the former Super Bowl champion’s 12 years of experience.

"He’s got a proven process of readiness," Tomlin said. "He’s been in this league a long time and he’s capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends and running backs. He’s just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes over a 12-month calendar.

“I think it’s just something that a younger guy like Justin can learn from. And it provides clarity for all parties involved.”

Tomlin said Fields told him he was excited to learn “veteran tricks of the trade” from Wilson.

The Steelers traded a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick for Fields. Tomlin said the team identified both Wilson and Fields as players they liked and credited general manager Omar Khan for acquiring both this month.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears at NFL annual meetings: What to watch for
New Bears lakefront stadium could come with hotel, sports museum — and $1B campus revamp
Florida State DE Jared Verse could be what Bears need as he rises toward top of draft
Bears fans’ vitriol over Justin Fields trade reveals an unusual divisiveness
Chargers’ GM on sending Keenan Allen to Bears: ‘I knew who I was trading’
Notre Dame LT Joe Alt tempting for Bears in draft — if they can get him
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson (center) greets Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) outside at a groundbreaking for a new Starbucks in Clearing.
City Hall
Mayor Johnson’s plan to borrow $1.25 billion for development projects gets a mixed reception
Some Chicago City Council members urged more oversight of which projects Johnson’s plan would fund, while supporters said it would be a much needed boon to housing and city development.
By Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
Chef Jesus Finol cooks a steak arepa on a grill.
Immigration
Chicago has spent $31 million to feed migrants since 2022, records show
The city has learned lessons and brought on new caterers to feed South American migrants in temporary shelters.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
Dodgers Padres Baseball
Sports
How thoroughly will Major League Baseball investigate Shohei Ohtani, a k a the Golden Goose?
The league has launched its own gambling probe into the superstar and his former interpreter.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Duquesne v Illinois
College Sports
In the portal age, Brad Underwood and Illinois are winning the roster-building race
When Underwood says this Illini team might be his favorite of all he has coached, it’s a real mouthful — old-fashioned relationship-building being a relic as a concept.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Andre Lovett playing for Eisenhower this past season.
High School Football
Eisenhower’s Andre Lovett commits to Illinois
Lovett had plenty of Power Five offers to choose from, including Arizona State, Iowa, Kansas State, Louisville, Missouri, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
By Mike Clark
 