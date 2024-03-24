Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: QB Justin Fields can learn from starter Russell Wilson

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Steelers have been clear with Justin Fields about where he stands in their quarterback room, coach Mike Tomlin told local reporters Sunday at the NFL’s annual meeting.

Russell Wilson will start.

“Russell’s in pole position, and I think his body of work justifies that,” Tomlin said.

He pointed to the former Super Bowl champion’s 12 years of experience.

"He’s got a proven process of readiness," Tomlin said. "He’s been in this league a long time and he’s capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends and running backs. He’s just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes over a 12-month calendar.

“I think it’s just something that a younger guy like Justin can learn from. And it provides clarity for all parties involved.”

Tomlin said Fields told him he was excited to learn “veteran tricks of the trade” from Wilson.

The Steelers traded a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick for Fields. Tomlin said the team identified both Wilson and Fields as players they liked and credited general manager Omar Khan for acquiring both this month.