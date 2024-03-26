The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Bears hoping to stay off ‘Hard Knocks’

McCaskey has long opposed the Bears being on the show. This year, the NFL can compel the Bears to participate.

By  Patrick Finley
   
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Bears are one of 10 teams never to appear on “Hard Knocks,” HBO’s documentary series. Chairman George McCaskey wants it to stay that way.

“We’re told there is some interest in other teams being on the program,” McCaskey said with a smile at the NFL's annual meetings Tuesday. “And we welcome that interest.”

McCaskey might not be in the clear yet. HBO will produce “Hard Knocks” during training camp, which will focus on one team. The league announced Tuesday that their in-season version of the show will focus on a division — not a team.
 

Christmas with Roger

There will be a Christmas Day game this year — amazingly, on a Wednesday. The league said the teams that play will be coming off a game the previous Saturday, making the turnaround akin to a “Thursday Night Football” contest.

“It’s a huge viewership opportunity for the league,” McCaskey said. “Some people who want quiet family celebrations may have an issue with it. I've got somebody in my house that has an issue with it.”

The change didn’t need approval from ownership.

