Bears coach Matt Eberflus praises USC’s Caleb Williams after extensive meetings last week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Before the Bears started quizzing Caleb Williams about his USC offense — and teaching him about their own — Matt Eberflus wanted to know more about the quarterback. For 80 minutes or so, the Bears coach sat alone with Williams inside the USC football offices last week.

“Just really hearing his journey — his journey from being a little guy,” the Bears coach said Thursday at the NFL’s annual meeting. “What I gleaned from that is how his mother and father love him very much. Very supportive. You could see his character, his football character there, his football knowledge as I talk through that. It was a really good visit.”

It could be the basis for a long-term relationship. The Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to draft Williams.

Eberflus spoke glowingly of Williams on Thursday while detailing the Bears’ trip to Los Angeles last week. At dinner with Williams and his receivers, the Bears found the quarterback to have a great personality and character, Eberflus said.

His throwing session showed what the Bears were hoping to see, too.

“The biggest takeaway is that you can see the arm talent on the film and you can see it there in person,” Eberflus said. “What I loved to see was the interaction with the other players. You can see that, and we talked to every person that was on that team. At the Senior Bowl we interviewed them — and interviewed them at the pro day. We talked to those guys at the dinner and you can certainly see those players love him and respect him — and what he’s brought to that program.”

Tuesday marked Eberflus’ first public comments about the quarterback since the two met at the NFL Scouting Combine.

When Williams heads to Halas Hall next week, the Bears plan to continue teaching him their offense. They already walked him through part of the installation while on USC’s campus last week for the quarterback’s pro day.

By teaching Williams their offense and then having him repeat it back to them, the Bears are both teaching the quarterback and testing his football acumen.

“He’s been great that way,” Eberflus said. “Spent some more time visiting with him. He’ll get a chance to spend some more time with the offensive staff that wasn’t there at the pro day. It’s gonna be good.”

It will be one of the final steps in a long scouting process.