Bears to face Texans in Hall of Fame Game

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three former Bears are heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

So, too, is the franchise’s current team.

The Bears will kick off the NFL preseason with an exhibition game against the Texaans on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio, the league announced Tuesday morning at its annual meeting. Two days later, the Hall will induct a 2024 class that includes return star Devin Hester and defensive lineman Julius Peppers and Steve McMichael. McMichael was chosen by the seniors committee.

Hester and McMichael will be inducted as Bears, while Peppers is more known for his time with the Panthers franchise.

The Bears will play a game at the Hall for the first time since 2018, when linebacker Brian Urlacher was enshrined. They figure to debut their quarterback at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, too, after drafting one No. 1 overall next month. The Bears are targeting USC’s Caleb Williams, who would benefit from the early start to training camp afforded teams who play in Canton.

