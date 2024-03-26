The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
NFL kickoffs will look different than ever before

The NFL on Tuesday approved a kickoff rule that will transform the way the play looks, with the lofty goal of encouraging returns without sacrificing safety. It will take effect next season.

By  Patrick Finley
   
The opening kickoff during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Jan. 13.

Matt Patterson, AP Photos

ORLANDO, Fla. — The kickoff will look different this year — and maybe forever.

The NFL on Tuesday approved a kickoff rule that will transform the way the play looks, with the lofty goal of encouraging returns without sacrificing safety. It will take effect next season.

The Bears were in favor of the change, which was voted upon by owners at the annual meeting.

The new kickoff, a version of which was introduced by the XFL, will feature blockers from the return team and tacklers from the kickoff team lined up five yards apart — at the return team’s 40 and 35.

A kicker, standing alone, would boot the ball from his own 35. Once the ball lands — either in the arms of the returner or in the landing zone between their 20 and the goal line — blockers and tacklers will be allowed to move.

"I do know that we had to do something to bring that play back," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "The proposal that they have, I think it's unique. ... It's going to be really interesting to see how it gets schemed up."

The NFL did not hold a vote Monday, presumably because the owners were split.

"Some people are just uncomfortable with the unknown," Eberflus said." They don’t know how the play’s going to come out. Is the ball going to be starting at the 50-yard line every time because of this play? Is there going to be an injury to the kicker? ... There are just concerns of the unknown.”

Rich McKay, the chair of the NFL’s competition committee, said Monday that the change was “our chance to keep special teams in the game.” Last year, the sport featured 1,970 touchbacks — including all 13 kicks in the Super Bowl.

NFL officials were tiered of touchbacks, but also wanted to improve a play whose injury rate is double that of a play from scrimmage.

