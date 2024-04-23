The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
The Bears' second selection in the NFL draft is where the mystery starts

By pure circumstance, USC quarterback Caleb Williams was on the same flight to Detroit on Tuesday as Washington receiver Rome Odunze. Time will tell whether they’re on the same flight out of Detroit — and to Chicago — on Friday morning.

By  Patrick Finley
   
By pure circumstance, USC quarterback Caleb Williams was on the same flight to Detroit on Tuesday as Washington receiver Rome Odunze.

Time will tell whether they’re on the same flight out of Detroit — and to Chicago — on Friday morning.

After celebrating with his family, Williams will head to Halas Hall after the Bears take him first overall Thursday night at the NFL draft in Detroit. Bears general manager Ryan Poles seemed to admit the obvious Tuesday, smirking and saying fans would have to tune in Thursday night for the Bears’ final decision.

Poles’ choice at No. 9 is a lot murkier — if he decides to pick there at all. The Bears are in prime position to get a star at one of their three positions of need — receiver, defensive line and left tackle.

The front office spent the past few weeks breaking into groups and analyzing the benefits of taking a player at each spot. They did historical studies of how championship franchises built their rosters around each position.

They broke down the difference between drafting a defensive tackle and end, too. Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham know the impact of the former. Poles was part of a Chiefs front office that drafted three-time Pro Bowl tackle Chris Jones and two-time Pro Bowl tackle Dontari Poe, and Cunningham was with the Eagles when they picked four-time Pro Bowl tackle Fletcher Cox.

“I would say the inside guy has the shortest path to the quarterback …” Poles said … “Really good elite players that are inside, it changes everything … Having that interior rush is probably a preference when you have an outside guy. It makes it really difficult to scheme up.”

Texas’ Byron Murphy II is the class of the defensive tackle class. The Bears used a second- and third-round pick on the position last year, though, and it might be hard to justify using another top pick on the same spot.

As for defensive end: Alabama’s Dallas Turner, who toured Halas Hall the same day as Williams, might be drafted in the top eight. UCLA’s Laiatu Latu has injury questions — he once retired for medical reasons — and Florida State’s Jared Verse could be had later in the draft.

Any of the top three receivers in the draft — Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison, LSU’s Malik Nabers and Odunze — would fit the Bears’ needs at No. 9. All three might be gone by then. The same goes for Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, the prototypical left tackle.

If that proves to be the case, Poles could be tempted to trade down to acquire more picks. The Bears have four entering the draft, the lowest number in the NFL this year — and in franchise history.

Poles traded down one spot in Round 1 last year and has moved down a combined five times on Day 3 the last two drafts.

He’s maintained, however, that he’s content with having four picks this time around.

“From the work that we’ve done, I feel pretty good about just being flexible ... ” Poles said. I feel really good where we’re at. If [adding picks] happens, that’s great.”

If Poles has a chance to land a star at No. 9, he’d be wise to not to overthink it. Ozzie Newsome, the legendary former Ravens GM — and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end — spoke to Poles and Cunningham about the kind of player they’d get there.

“He says, ‘You want the guy s in that first round to be the cover of your album,’” Poles said. “You want those to be where everyone can look to that player and be like, ‘All right, what he’s made of is what we want to be a part of.’”

Williams will be on the album cover. It’s up to Poles to decide with whom to pair him.

