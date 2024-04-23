The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey, 101, attends Brian Piccolo Awards

The Bears paid their annual tribute to Brian Piccolo in front of their matriarch Tuesday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey, 101, attends Brian Piccolo Awards
Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey speaks during a 2019 event outside Soldier Field that marked the unveiling of statues of Bears great Walter Payton and team founder George Halas, her father.

Virginia Halas McCaskey, principal owner of the Chicago Bears and daughter of former Bears coach and owner George Halas, speaks during a ceremony for the unveiling of statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George Halas outside of Gate 0 at Soldier Field, Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

The Bears paid their annual tribute to Brian Piccolo in front of their matriarch Tuesday.

Virginia McCaskey, who turned 101 in January, was in the front row for the presentation of the award — which honors Bears players who show courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and good humor — to linebacker T.J. Edwards and right tackle Darnell Wright at Halas Hall.

Her car, adorned with its usual “Pray the Rosary” bumper sticker, parked in its regular spot near a statue of her father — and Bears founder — George Halas. She used a walker and greeted well-wishers.

Last month, she attended the Ed Block Courage Award luncheon, where the Bears feted linebacker Jack Sanborn, in Des Plaines.

Technically the Bears’ secretary of board of directors, McCaskey is the longest-tenured NFL owner. She’s been alive for all but 28 of the Bears’ 810 victories since the franchise was founded in 1920.

The Brian Piccolo Award is named in honor of their former running back, who died of cancer in 1970 at age 26.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
2024 NFL Draft is final piece of Bears GM Ryan Poles' rebuild
The Bears' second selection in the NFL draft is where the mystery starts
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Plan is set for No. 1 pick in draft Thursday
Caleb Williams sure looks to be Bears’ guy – a true talent available at just the right time
Bears have fewest draft picks in franchise history — and among NFL teams — this year
Why drafting a receiver at No. 9 is not a must-have for Bears
The Latest
Caleb Williams, Patrick McMorris
Caleb Williams to the Bears is only a matter of time
Though Bears general manager Ryan Poles played it a little coy, the selection of the USC quarterback has gone from presumed to inevitable. “I feel really good about our process and where we’re headed,” Poles said. “We know what we’re going to do.”
By Mark Potash
 
Bengals Draft Football
Bears
The Bears' second selection in the NFL draft is where the mystery starts
By pure circumstance, USC quarterback Caleb Williams was on the same flight to Detroit on Tuesday as Washington receiver Rome Odunze. Time will tell whether they’re on the same flight out of Detroit — and to Chicago — on Friday morning.
By Patrick Finley
 
Luis Huesca
Crime
Off-duty killing of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca announced as line-of-duty death on his 31st birthday
In a letter to department members on Tuesday, Police Supt. Larry Snelling described Huesca as “a kind spirit who cared deeply for his family, friends, and our city.”
By Tom Schuba
 
Education
$5 million fund to aid Chicago students with disabilities
The Diverse Learners Recovery Fund, launched through a partnership with the city and Ada S. McKinley Community Services, will provide up to 8,000 families with one-time grants of $500.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Moroccan Chicken Skewers With Apricots and Onion
Recipes
Moroccan chicken skewers burst with flavors from spices and apricots
This recipe relies on a heady blend of North African spices muddled with oil, lemon and runny honey to create a soupy, fragrant paste.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 