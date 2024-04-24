The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears give assistant GM Ian Cunningham a contract extension

Cunningham has worked for the Bears since 2022.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears give assistant GM Ian Cunningham a contract extension
Ian Cunningham

Ian Cunningham has worked for the Bears since 2022.

AP

The Bears are giving assistant general manager Ian Cunningham a multi-year contract extension, a source confirmed Wednesday morning.

Cunningham is GM Ryan Poles’ chief deputy and a respected name in NFL circles. He interviewed for the Commanders’ GM job in January and for the Cardinals’ and Titans’ GM jobs a year earlier.

The contract will not prevent Cunningham from interviewing for more GM jobs in the future, but it secures his role working alongside Poles, whom he considers a close friend.

“Just extremely grateful for the opportunity,” he said Tuesday of working with Poles. “Not many people in any walk in life get to work with arguably one of their best friends. So for me to be able to work alongside him, for him to trust me.”

Like Poles, Cunningham played offensive line in college. He worked for the Ravens from 2008-16 and the Eagles from 2017-21, spending the last season as player personnel director. He’s been the Bears’ assistant GM since Poles was hired in 2022.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears to reveal how to pay for $4.6 billion domed lakefront stadium development — and what it will look like
Bears’ second selection in NFL Draft is where the mystery starts
NFL Draft is final piece of Bears GM Ryan Poles' rebuild
Justin Fields trade 'tough' for ex-Bears teammates, who think he'll do well with Steelers
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Plan is set for No. 1 pick in draft Thursday
Halas Intrigue podcast: It's almost time for Caleb Williams
The Latest
Quarterback Caleb Williams, wearing a T-shirt with SC and 13 printed on it, raises his arm, football in hand, preparing to throw.
Other Views
NFL draft day: How teams legally collude to restrict draftees' rights and choices
Sports leagues benefit from two technical points that allow collusion.
By Eldon Ham
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Couple’s noisy canoodling bugs the neighbors
Funny at first, the racket during their many intimate moments now disturbs people and keeps them up at night.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
SOLDIERFIELD-031224-09.jpeg
Bears
Bears to reveal how to pay for $4.6 billion domed lakefront stadium development — and what it will look like
The plans, according to the team, will include “additional green and open space with access to the lakefront for families and fans on the Museum Campus.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Bowl of sauerkraut in close up on wooden table
Eat Well
Sauerkraut has plenty to offer, from tangy flavor to some health benefits
Although sauerkraut is perhaps the best-known national dish of Germany, and has been a staple of the German diet since the 1600s, it didn’t originate in Germany.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Pursued by both Art (Mike Faist, left) and Patrick (Josh O'Connor), Tashi (Zendaya) lures both into a makeout session in "Challengers."
Movies and TV
'Challengers' as sexy as a tennis movie can be
In beautiful and brutal sports drama, Zendaya portrays a coach playing sophisticated games with her two charismatic suitors.
By Richard Roeper
 