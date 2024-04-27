The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Bears Sports

Breaking down every Bears pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Bears ended up taking five players after giving up a 2025 fourth-rounder to pick Kansas defensive end Austin Booker in the fifth round.

By  Jason LieserPatrick Finley and Mark Potash
   
Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears No. 1 draft pick quarterback Caleb Williams listens to No. 9 draft pick wide receiver Rome Odunze during an NFL football news conference in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH109

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

The Bears drafted five players this week. Here’s who they got:

Round 1, No. 1: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
6-1, 214 pounds
Age: 22

Background: The No. 2 ranked quarterback prospect coming out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., Williams committed to Oklahoma, earned the starting job midseason and was named a freshman All-American. He followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC, where he played his final two seasons.

The stats: Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2022 to earn the Heisman Trophy. His encore wasn’t as impressive by comparison, but it was still dominant — he threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. USC went 7-5 last year before Williams skipped the Holiday Bowl.

The skinny: If Williams succeeds — the Bears’ quarterback history shows that’s no sure thing — then general manager Ryan Poles’ decision to trade the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers last year might become one of the NFL’s most lop-sided trades of all time.

Round 1, No. 9: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
6-3, 212
Age: 21

Background: Odunze, from Las Vegas, broke out at Washington as a junior and kept climbing. He has long been viewed as a top-10 pick, with some analysts ranking him ahead of LSU’s Malik Nabers, who went No. 6 to the Giants.

The stats: He followed his 75 catches for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 with 92 for 1,640 and 13 last season as the Huskies made it to the National Championship Game.

The skinny: In the Bears’ rebuilt wide receiver room, Odunze could be anything. He could defer and learn behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, or he could overtake them and be the team’s No. 1 option this season. It depends on how good he is and how quickly he’s ready.

Round 3, No. 75: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
6-5, 323 pounds
Age: 22

Background: The son of parents both born in Africa, Amegadjie played two seasons of varsity football as a left tackle at Hinsdale Central. He was a lightly recruited two-star prospect, ranked 284th among offensive tackles, who had one FBS scholarship offer (Central Michigan) before choosing Yale.

The stats: After his freshman season was cancelled because of the COVID pandemic, Amegadjie was a three-year starter at Yale at right guard (10 games in 2021) and LT (14 games in 2022-23), though he played only four games last season because of a season-ending quad injury.

The skinny: A classic below-the-radar, late bloomer with athleticism, size and long arms (36 1/8 inches), Amegadjie is relatively raw and inexperienced but is an intriguing prospect who might need time initially but eventually could develop into a starting left tackle.

Round 4, No. 122: Tory Taylor, P, Iowa
6-4, 225 pounds
Age: 26

Background: Taylor grew up in Brisbane playing Australian Rules Football and joined Pro Kick Australia, an organization devoted toward teaching punting and kicking to Aussies. He landed at Iowa as a 23-year-old freshman.

The stats: Taylor was Big Ten Punter of the Year as a freshman during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season and won the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s best, in 2023. He broke an 85-year-old FBS record by punting for 4,479 yards last year.

The skinny: Punter Trenton Gill finished last in the NFL in net yards last season — and appears to have lost his starting job. The Bears praised Gill’s role as the holder in the Bears’ successful placekicking operation, but midlands area scout Drew Raucina said he considers holding one of Taylor’s strengths, too.

Round 5, No. 144: Austin Booker, DE, Kansas
6-6, 245 pounds
Age: 21

Background: The Bears traded a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Bills to get back into the draft and take Booker. He grew up in the Indianapolis suburbs with a father, Duaine, who played college football and a mother, Katie, who played college basketball.

The stats: Booker began his college career at Minnesota, but didn’t play much in his three years there and transferred to Kansas. He was a star for the Jayhawks with eight sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games last season to turn himself into an NFL prospect. He was the 12th defensive end selected in this draft.

The skinny: This is a hopeful pick for the Bears, who still must address their pash rush. Booker is unlikely to start over any veteran free agent—maybe there will be a reunion with Yannick Ngakoue, the team signs to pair with Montez Sweat.

