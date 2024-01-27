Bears pick Eric Washington as defensive coordinator

Fourteen years after he coached the Bears’ defensive line, Eric Washington is returning as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Bears chose Washington, who had been the Bills’ defensive line coach since 2020, on Saturday, a source confirmed. The 54-year-old will join an intact defensive coaching staff. Head coach Matt Eberflus has expressed a preference to continue to call defensive plays in 2024.

Washington will nonetheless be an important defensive leader for the Bears, who been without a coordinator since Alan Williams parted ways with the team in Week 3. Sources confirmed the departure was related to his conduct.

Eberflus took over play-calling duties for the rest of the season, hiring Phil Snow to serve as a defensive analyst and handle advanced scouting. The Bears’ defense thrived under Eberflus’ play-calling, allowing the fifth-fewest points in the league over the second half of the season.

Washington has served as a coordinator once before — from 2018-19 in Carolina. He coached the defensive line for Ron Rivera from 2011-17. He coached a 4-3 scheme similar to Eberflus’ both in Carolina and Buffalo.

Washington was a defensive assistant with Lovie Smith’s Bears from 2008-09 before being put in charge of the defensive line in 2010. The Bears gave up the fourth-fewest points and ninth-fewest yards, losing in the NFC title game to the Packers.

Washington’s Chicago area experience goes beyond the Bears, too. He was Northwestern’s defensive line coach from 2004-07.

He played tight end at Grambling State.

Washington will join new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who replaced Luke Getsy, and quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph, who was hired Friday. The team is still looking for a wide receivers and running backs coach.

