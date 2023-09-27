The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Matt Eberflus: Plan is for me to call Bears defensive plays all year

In two games with Eberlfus as coordinator, the Bears have allowed 68 points, the third-most in the NFL.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday the plan is for him to call defensive plays the rest of the season.

Eberflus has been coordinating the unit since Alan Williams left for what the team called personal reasons midway through Week 2. A week after that, Williams resigned, citing his health and family. Sources confirmed that his departure was related to his conduct.

In two games with Eberlfus as coordinator, the Bears have allowed 68 points, the third-most in the NFL. The Broncos, whom the Bears play Sunday, have given up a league-high 105 points during that span. The Commanders have allowed 70.

Eberflus left open the possibility the team could still add some coaching help on the defensive side of the ball; the team has a 10-day break following their “Thursday Night Football” game against the Commanders next week.

Eberflus was the Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2018-21. The defensive the Bears run is rooted in the scheme he created there.

