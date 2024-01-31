The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

UCLA DE Laiatu Latu, an option for Bears at No. 9, calls Caleb Williams 1 of a kind

“I haven’t faced a QB like him,” Latu said. The Bears could address the two most important positions on their team with two picks in the top 10.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE UCLA DE Laiatu Latu, an option for Bears at No. 9, calls Caleb Williams 1 of a kind
A photo of Laiatu Latu playing in a game.

Latu had 13 sacks for UCLA last season.

AP Photos

MOBILE, Ala. — As the Bears eye potential difference makers with the Nos. 1 and 9 picks in the draft, they could get valuable intel from the prospects themselves.

UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu, for example, is arguably the best at his position in this class, and general manager Ryan Poles and his staff have been watching him at Senior Bowl practices this week. And Latu would have a lot to say if they asked about the consensus No. 1 pick, USC quarterback Caleb Williams .

Williams and other candidates to go near the very top of the draft aren’t playing college all-star games, which is typical, but Latu faced him each of the last two seasons and can lay out the problems he presents for a defense.

“Shoot, he’s such an athlete,” said Latu, who is playing on the National Team this week. “I haven’t faced a QB like him.

“When you beat the tackle and you have a free angle at him, you can’t run full speed. He’s always got a move. He sees you no matter where you’re at on the field and he’s got a move waiting for you to try and get around you. You’ve gotta plant your feet and redirect, because he’s always bouncing from left to right, up and back.”

That’s an impressive scouting report. It’s also impressive that, as impossible as Latu made it sound, he sacked Williams twice both times he faced him.

Latu is agile and fast at 6-foot-5, 261 pounds and has shined in Senior Bowl practices. When asked why he’s participating when players rated as highly as he is often skip events like this, he thought of the neck injury that nearly ended his career and said, “I was told I could never play football again, so I can’t get enough of it.”

That answer will play well with the Bears.

His play speaks for itself after racking up 23 1/2 sacks over his junior and senior seasons at UCLA, winning the Lombardi Award for “character, discipline and excellence” last season, but Latu already has been inundated with medical questions at the Senior Bowl.

Latu, 23, sustained what he thought was a minor neck injury as a sophomore at Washington. It turned out to be a slipped disc, he said, and the school’s medical staff advised him to retire in spring of 2021.

Latu rejected that.

“You can call me stubborn, but ... two and a half months after my surgery, I went into playing men’s rugby and really testing my body tackling grown men,” he said. “I earned a contract from the Seattle Seawolves to play for them and they’d pay me and put me in housing, but I turned that down because I wanted to chase my passion for football.”

He transferred to UCLA and was cleared to return for the 2022 season.

Since then, no issues.

“It was back-to-back, team after team, explaining the journey that I went on,” Latu said of his meetings with NFL personnel this week.

He seemed tired of rehashing it, but he anticipated it. There will be a lot more questions all the way up to the draft.

If the Bears are comfortable with his medical report, Latu makes a lot of sense for them at No. 9. Fortifying the pass rush remains a top priority even after trading for Montez Sweat, and it’s difficult to get top talent in that department outside of the draft. The Bears were second-to-last in sacks last season, it was obvious they needed someone fearsome opposite Sweat.

With at least three quarterbacks likely going high in the draft, the Bears could still have their choice of the top pass rusher at No. 9. And that’s a good idea. Top-10 picks should be used on the most important positions, and there’s nothing more important than quarterbacks and the pass rushers who can derail them.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
The NFL, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: The truest of true loves
Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy getting more interviews
Bears’ No. 1 pick is the crown jewel, but they need a gem at No. 9, too
Bears to hire former NFL player Chad Morton as new running backs coach
Bears adding ex-Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown
Bears and suburban school districts are $100 million apart on value of Arlington Park
The Latest
z720013.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: City Council calls for a cease-fire in Gaza
Plus: A former City Hall insider is sentenced, the bid to block Trump from Illinois’ ballot moves to state court and more.
By Matt Moore
 
Chita Rivera llega a la 72ª edición de los Premios Tony en 2018, en Nueva York. Rivera, la bailarina, cantante y actriz ganadora del premio Tony que abrió un camino para las artistas latinas, falleció a los 91 años.
La Voz Chicago
Fallece la actriz, bailarina y cantante Chita Rivera, conocida por su papel en ‘West Side Story’
Rivera se dio a conocer por primera vez en 1957 como Anita en la producción original de “West Side Story” (“Amor sin barreras”).
By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
 
Modern Relish, antes Duk’s Red Hots, abre sus puertas en el barrio de West Town.
La Voz Chicago
Modern Relish abre sus puertas en el sitio antes conocido como Duk’s Red Hots
Los propietarios del puesto de hot dogs en el 636 N. Ashland Ave. tiene grandes planes para el restaurante en el sitio que antes fue Duk’s Red Hots.
By Ambar Colón
 
Tres conductores fueron asaltados el 22 y 24 de enero. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Policía emite alerta para repartidores de comida y conductores de transporte compartido
La semana pasada los sospechosos se acercaban a los conductores, mostraban una pistola y tomaban la orden de comida, dijo la policía.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Players stand on the stage at the Barclays Center before the 2023 NBA Draft.
NBA
NBA extends draft to two-day format
Round 1 will be on Wednesday, June 26, at Barclays Center in New York. Round 2 will follow on June 27 at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York. Last year’s draft lasted nearly five hours and ended around 11:45 p.m. Chicago time, which is one of the primary reasons for stretching it over two days.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 