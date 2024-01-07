Bears will pick 1st and 9th in NFL draft

The Bears will have two top-10 picks for just the third time since 1952.

Sunday’s results meant the Bears, who already knew they were going to have the Panthers’ No. 1 overall pick by virtue of last year’s trade, will also pick ninth. They earned that spot by being one of four teams to finish the season 7-10. Their .464 opponent winning percentage is better than that of the Falcons, who will pick eighth, and worse than that of the Jets and Vikings.

In 1979, the Bears drafted Dan Hampton fourth and fellow defensive end Al Harris ninth. In 1965, they took linebacker Dick Butkus third and running back Gale Sayers fourth. That’s right — they produced three Pro Football Hall of Famers from those two drafts.

The last time the Bears had two first-round picks, they drafted defensive end Michael Haynes 14th and quarterback Rex Grossman 22nd in 2003.

The Cardinals will also pick twice in the first round — fourth and 21st.