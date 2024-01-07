The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears will pick 1st and 9th in NFL draft

The Bears will have two top-10 picks for just the third time since 1952.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears will pick 1st and 9th in NFL draft
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and a Bears fan hold up Justin Fields’ jersey during the 2021 NFL draft.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and a Bears fan hold up Justin Fields’ jersey during the 2021 NFL draft.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Bears will have two top-10 picks for just the third time since 1952.

Sunday’s results meant the Bears, who already knew they were going to have the Panthers’ No. 1 overall pick by virtue of last year’s trade, will also pick ninth. They earned that spot by being one of four teams to finish the season 7-10. Their .464 opponent winning percentage is better than that of the Falcons, who will pick eighth, and worse than that of the Jets and Vikings.

In 1979, the Bears drafted Dan Hampton fourth and fellow defensive end Al Harris ninth. In 1965, they took linebacker Dick Butkus third and running back Gale Sayers fourth. That’s right — they produced three Pro Football Hall of Famers from those two drafts.

The last time the Bears had two first-round picks, they drafted defensive end Michael Haynes 14th and quarterback Rex Grossman 22nd in 2003.

The Cardinals will also pick twice in the first round — fourth and 21st.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
QB Justin Fields says provisional goodbye to fans as Bears weigh options with No. 1 pick
3 takeaways from Bears’ 17-9 loss to Packers as focus shifts to president Kevin Warren
Bears’ 2024 opponents are set
Bears QB Justin Fields on Packers S Jonathan Owens’ hit that forced him out: ‘Y’all see it’
Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love for the next 10 years? It’s not even close.
As QB Justin Fields struggles in 17-9 loss to Packers, Bears now on clock with No. 1 pick
The Latest
A photo of Justin Fields walking off the field after the Packers game.
Bears
QB Justin Fields says provisional goodbye to fans as Bears weigh options with No. 1 pick
“I gave it my all. Whether [I’m] here or not, I have no regrets,” Fields said of the uncertainty.
By Jason Lieser
 
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (0) reacts during the game against Warren at Young.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 7, 2024
Curie holds on to the top spot. Lincoln-Way East and Glenbrook South both return to the rankings.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Host Jo Koy tell jokes to open the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.
Movies and TV
Golden Globes honor worthy winners on a lousy broadcast
With trophies for ‘Beef’ and ‘The Bear’ stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, voters make great choices, which is more than flailing host Jo Koy can say.
By Richard Roeper
 
A photo of Kevin Warren watching the Bears.
Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 17-9 loss to Packers as focus shifts to president Kevin Warren
Plus, a look at the quarterback position and what else needs fixing in a crucial offseason for GM Ryan Poles.
By Jason Lieser
 
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. Alaska and United are the only U.S. airlines that fly the Max 9 variant that has been grounded.
Transportation
Boeing 737 Max 9 groundings hit United, Alaska following blowout
United and Alaska are awaiting Max 9 manufacturer Boeing issuing a service bulletin, which then requires FAA approval before aircraft repairs can begin.
By Violet Miller and Associated Press
 