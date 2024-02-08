Former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy inspired Chiefs

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Chiefs had a surprise motivational speaker before their win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game: former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Coach Andy Reid mentioned it casually Wednesday when asked about Bieniemy, whose inability to land a head-coaching job has long puzzled the league. He left the Chiefs to be the Commanders’ offensive coordinator last year, and new coach Dan Quinn opted to fire him and hire Kliff Kingsbury on Monday.

With the Chiefs playing in Baltimore that week, Bieniemy was nearby and welcome to visit. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited him for inspiring the team.

“He loves being a part of the team and being a part of that culture,” he said. “Just having him back in the building was really cool and listening to him talk. . . . Guys had a little bit of chill bumps.”

Bieniemy was with the Chiefs from 2013 through ’22, including five seasons as offensive coordinator. Former Bears coach Matt Nagy stepped into that role this season.

Despite the Chiefs’ offensive success during Bieniemy’s tenure, he has often been a head-coaching candidate but has never gotten the job.

Reid said he believed Bieniemy was still in contention for some openings around the league and added that he’s “obviously a big fan of his,” but when asked if Bieniemy could return as an assistant next season, Reid said he currently has no openings on his staff.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn’t interview Bieniemy for the head-coaching job in 2022 or the offensive-coordinator opening this year.

Clunky running?

Mahomes always has been known as a crafty but unconventional scrambler. He often has been the target of jokes for his wobbly running stride and less-than-sculpted physique.

While it wasn’t artful, he ran for a career-high 24.3 yards per game this season and ran twice for 41 yards in the Chiefs’ playoff win over the Dolphins.

“I’ve gotten better in my running form and faster as I’ve been in the NFL, but it doesn’t look the prettiest, so people think I’m slow,” he said. “It’s deceptive. Sometimes the defense takes bad angles because they think they’re gonna catch me faster than they do.

“Maybe that’s the secret to my speed is that I run not the way everybody else runs.”

Bush resurfaces

Safety Deon Bush ended up fine after the Bears moved on from him at the end of the 2021 season. He’s in his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

The Bears drafted Bush in the fourth round in 2016. He played six seasons for them, primarily as a backup and on special teams.

The Chiefs cut him at the end of training camp this season but signed him to their practice squad and brought him back on the roster in December.

“It was tough for me,” Bush said. “That was my first time ever getting released. It challenged me to keep on growing, and, deep in my heart, I always felt like I’d come back out here and play. I was able to get through that, and now we’re here.”

Change is good

When the Commanders blew up their roster at the trade deadline, they split up their top defensive ends by trading Montez Sweat to the Bears for a second-round pick and Chase Young to the 49ers for a third-rounder.

It worked out well for both players. Sweat had six sacks in nine games for the Bears, got a $98 million contract extension and made his first Pro Bowl. Young left a team that finished 4-13 and now is headed to the Super Bowl.

“It’s crazy, man, but we’re blessed,” Young said. “We both put in work to get to these moments.”

When asked why it was good for them to get away from the Commanders, Young smiled and said, “I ain’t gonna answer that.”

