The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy inspired Chiefs

Super Bowl notebook: Former Bears coach Matt Nagy was the Chiefs’ OC this season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy inspired Chiefs
Eric Bieniemy

Ex-Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy pumped up his former team before it faced the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Jeff Lewis/AP

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Chiefs had a surprise motivational speaker before their win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game: former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Coach Andy Reid mentioned it casually Wednesday when asked about Bieniemy, whose inability to land a head-coaching job has long puzzled the league. He left the Chiefs to be the Commanders’ offensive coordinator last year, and new coach Dan Quinn opted to fire him and hire Kliff Kingsbury on Monday.

With the Chiefs playing in Baltimore that week, Bieniemy was nearby and welcome to visit. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited him for inspiring the team.

“He loves being a part of the team and being a part of that culture,” he said. “Just having him back in the building was really cool and listening to him talk. . . . Guys had a little bit of chill bumps.”

Bieniemy was with the Chiefs from 2013 through ’22, including five seasons as offensive coordinator. Former Bears coach Matt Nagy stepped into that role this season.

Despite the Chiefs’ offensive success during Bieniemy’s tenure, he has often been a head-coaching candidate but has never gotten the job.

Reid said he believed Bieniemy was still in contention for some openings around the league and added that he’s “obviously a big fan of his,” but when asked if Bieniemy could return as an assistant next season, Reid said he currently has no openings on his staff.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn’t interview Bieniemy for the head-coaching job in 2022 or the offensive-coordinator opening this year.

Clunky running?

Mahomes always has been known as a crafty but unconventional scrambler. He often has been the target of jokes for his wobbly running stride and less-than-sculpted physique.

While it wasn’t artful, he ran for a career-high 24.3 yards per game this season and ran twice for 41 yards in the Chiefs’ playoff win over the Dolphins.

“I’ve gotten better in my running form and faster as I’ve been in the NFL, but it doesn’t look the prettiest, so people think I’m slow,” he said. “It’s deceptive. Sometimes the defense takes bad angles because they think they’re gonna catch me faster than they do.

“Maybe that’s the secret to my speed is that I run not the way everybody else runs.”

Bush resurfaces

Safety Deon Bush ended up fine after the Bears moved on from him at the end of the 2021 season. He’s in his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

The Bears drafted Bush in the fourth round in 2016. He played six seasons for them, primarily as a backup and on special teams.

The Chiefs cut him at the end of training camp this season but signed him to their practice squad and brought him back on the roster in December.

“It was tough for me,” Bush said. “That was my first time ever getting released. It challenged me to keep on growing, and, deep in my heart, I always felt like I’d come back out here and play. I was able to get through that, and now we’re here.”

Change is good

When the Commanders blew up their roster at the trade deadline, they split up their top defensive ends by trading Montez Sweat to the Bears for a second-round pick and Chase Young to the 49ers for a third-rounder.

It worked out well for both players. Sweat had six sacks in nine games for the Bears, got a $98 million contract extension and made his first Pro Bowl. Young left a team that finished 4-13 and now is headed to the Super Bowl.

“It’s crazy, man, but we’re blessed,” Young said. “We both put in work to get to these moments.”

When asked why it was good for them to get away from the Commanders, Young smiled and said, “I ain’t gonna answer that.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Ex-Bears Steve McMichael, Devin Hester, Julius Peppers make Hall of Fame: sources
Amid Chiefs’ roster shuffling, QB Patrick Mahomes keeps them on top
Bears season-ticket prices going up for 2024
Sorry, Bears fans, but Patrick Mahomes would have been great in Chicago
Now in Super Bowl with 49ers, safety Tashaun Gipson thought career was over after Bears stint
Chiefs coach Andy Reid sidesteps, but doesn’t squash, retirement talk
The Latest
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
The Pritzker Military Museum &amp; Library at 104 S Michigan Ave. in the Loop, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The museum and library are closing its Chicago location to consolidate items to a location in Wisconsin. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Pritzker Military Museum & Library closing Chicago location, retreats to Wisconsin
The museum, at 104 S. Michigan Ave., will close July 27 and join forces with the Pritzker Military Archives Center.
By Kade Heather
 
A proposed White Sox stadium in the South Loop.
White Sox
Here’s what a new White Sox ballpark in the South Loop could look like
New details have emerged of the plan for a new South Loop stadium, as well as what the team’s current Bridgeport home, Guaranteed Rate Field, would look like if converted to a soccer stadium.
By Fran Spielman
 
Pizza Hut is offering a limited edition “Goodbye Pie.”
Food and Restaurants
Pizza Hut’s ‘Goodbye pies’ to help Chicagoans through cheesy Valentine’s Day breakups
Through Feb. 14, customers can send their ex a simple message on custom packaging with a sweet and spicy pizza to ease the pain, Pizza Hut said in a press release.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 07: Pedestrians walk past an entrance to the Lurie Children’s Hospital on February 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The hospital’s computer network has been offline for eight days following what is believed to be a cyberattack.
Health
Lurie Children’s Hospital communication outages hit Day 8, and parents are hitting the wall: ‘I’m angry, I feel neglected’
Lurie Children’s hospital established a call center Friday after all phone, email and electronic systems were taken offline as part of the hospital’s cyberattack protocols.
By Phyllis Cha
 