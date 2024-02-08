Bears’ Devin Hester, G.O.A.T return man, finally makes Hall of Fame; Julius Peppers in, too

LAS VEGAS — The NFL has never seen a player like Devin Hester. He was an unprecedented weapon on special teams for the Bears and remains unequaled to this day.

That makes him the perfect player to be the first inducted into the Hall of Fame as a return man.

Hester, in his third year of eligibility, was announced Thursday as part of the upcoming Hall of Fame class along with fellow former Bears Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers.

He owns the NFL record with 20 regular-season touchdowns on special teams and produced one of the greatest Super Bowl highlights of all-time by taking the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown against the Colts 17 years ago.

“He changed the game — he changed our games,” Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher told the Sun-Times. “Those are the guys you want in the Hall of Fame.

“He’s the best to ever do it at his position. The way people prepared for us was different because of him. They would kick it out of bounds, punt away from him — our field position was amazing all the years he was back there.”

Hester, now 41, was an All-Pro returner as a rookie in 2006 with three touchdowns on punt returns and two on kickoffs. He was an All-Pro again in 2007 and ’10. Over his 11-year career, he scored on 14 punt returns, five kick returns and one missed field goal. All but one of those — a punt return touchdown for the Falcons in 2014 — was with the Bears.

Hester also put up 3,427 yards of offense and 17 touchdowns as a wide receiver.

The enshrinement of Hester and McMichael will make it 32 Hall of Famers that played primarily for the Bears — the most in the NFL.

“It’s a big deal to be part of that lineage with what that organization means to NFL history,” Urlacher said.

Peppers, 44, made a strong case for Canton in his first eight seasons with the Panthers before signing with the Bears in 2010. His time in Chicago was hardly a cup of coffee, though.

Peppers made three Pro Bowls in four seasons with the Bears and had 37 1/2 sacks, three interceptions and a touchdown off a fumble recovery. He went on to play three seasons with the Packers and two more with the Panthers before retiring after the 2018 season. This was his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility.

“Pep busted his ass, but the game was just so easy for him,” Urlacher said. “He was 6-foot-7, 295 pounds and ran as fast as Devin. It was easy for him.”

Peppers is fifth all-time with 159 1/2 sacks and had 11 interceptions, 52 forced fumbles and six touchdowns in his 17 seasons. He made nine Pro Bowls and was All-Pro three times.

