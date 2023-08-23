The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

As Bears great Steve McMichael nears Hall of Fame, ‘I think he’s feeling joy’

Good news is rare and precious amid McMichael’s decline, and the Hall of Fame senior committee nominating him for a final vote in February gave him and the people around him a boost.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE As Bears great Steve McMichael nears Hall of Fame, ‘I think he’s feeling joy’
Misty McMichael, Steve’s wife of 22 years, speaks at her home after the Hall of Fame announced him as a finalist for the 2024 class.

Misty McMichael, Steve’s wife of 22 years, speaks at her home after the Hall of Fame announced him as a finalist for the 2024 class.

Jason Lieser | Chicago Sun-Times

Bears great Steve McMichael is almost a Hall of Famer.

His wife, Misty, has spearheaded a campaign to induct him for the past year or so, and he was announced Wednesday as one of three finalists selected by the senior committee. All that’s left is a vote by the full panel in February, and if McMichael gets at least 80% as expected, he’s in.

He has waited decades for that honor, as has everyone around him.

“Great news — well deserved and way overdue,” ex-Bears quarterback Jim McMahon told the Sun-Times. “I just hope it happens while he’s still with us. This is why he’s been hanging around.”

McMichael’s health has deteriorated because of ALS, and Misty said he’s still struggling with pneumonia after nearly dying from it three weeks ago.

Nothing will cure the sorrow as McMichael continues to decline, but good news is precious.

“It’s given us a mission and something else to focus on besides death,” Misty said, holding back tears in her home in Homer Glen. “It’s given us life and another year with him, and I can’t ask for more than that. I want the most time we can have with him.”

McMichael’s 15-year career as a defensive tackle made him a worthy candidate even without sympathy.

He starred for the Bears from 1981 through ’93, including their ’85 championship season, and was an All-Pro twice and second-team All-Pro twice. He’s second in team history in sacks (92 1/2) and third in tackles (814).

But the push to keep him on voters’ minds surely helped. Misty, publicist Betsy Shepherd and others have gone all out, and Misty said a Hall of Fame representative told her they’d been flooded with mail about McMichael.

“A lot of times, people have to be reminded to do the right thing,” Bears Hall of Fame defensive lineman Dan Hampton said. “This is a very appropriate time for the Hall of Fame to recognize him.”

The senior committee also chose Broncos seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Randy Gradishar and versatile star Art Powell, who made four Pro Bowls with the Raiders in the 1960s.

Misty sees the final vote as merely a formality and can already imagine taking her husband to the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio, next August. She’ll cut the gold jacket in half so she can put it on McMichael in his wheelchair and has been urging him to work on his speech on the Eyegaze machine, which lets him type using his eyes.

Jarrett Payton would give almost anything to hear McMichael give that speech in his deep Texas accent. Payton, the son of Bears legend Walter Payton, has been friends with McMichael nearly his entire life.

“I used to run around old Halas Hall, and they had these hot chocolate packets, and I would always rip them up and throw the powder around and everybody would chase me,” said Payton, a sports anchor at WGN. “Steve would just pick me up with one hand and be like, ‘Walter, get your boy. Here he is.’

“I just miss his voice. His voice is everything. I can only imagine what he would say right now of getting that phone call and to be able to tell the people how thankful he is.”

He thought for a second, then added, “You’d probably have to bleep out a couple of things. You couldn’t take him live. No way.”

Payton introduced his father at the 1993 induction, and the McMichaels have asked him to do it for “Mongo,” too.

McMichael often doubted this would happen, Misty said, but now it’s on the cusp of becoming reality. He can’t speak, but the people closest to him can sense what it means.

“He would always say he didn’t need a gold jacket, but he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame,” Payton said. “Now that it’s actually happening, I think he’s feeling joy.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Practice might have to make perfect for Justin Fields
Halas Intrigue, Episode 294: Mongo gets in
Bears add Cole Kmet to list of injured players
Bears great Steve McMichael named Hall of Fame finalist by senior committee
Jimmy Graham returns to Saints after ‘medical episode’
Like Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy is open-minded at Bears’ No. 2 QB
The Latest
The Todo Para Todos migrant shelter in the 2000 block of South Racine Avenue in Pilsen. Since opening in mid-May, the shelter has helped ease the city’s task of housing new immigrants.
Immigration
Independent migrant shelter aims to house remaining residents, close by September
Todo Para Todos, an independent shelter in Pilsen, is set to close on Sept. 3, due to staffing and insurance-related reasons. They’re aiming to house 80 remaining residents by then.
By Michael Loria
 
Nick (from left), Kevin and Joe Jonas are set to perform Aug. 25 at Wrigley Field.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Aug. 24-30: The Mix
A Jones Brothers concert at Wrigley, a new ‘Little Shop of Horrors” and a Frankie Knuckles festival are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
AP23219746989951.jpg
Sports
White Sox news: Jerry Reinsdorf wrongs a right with Tony La Russa return
Just as fired vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn were carrying their belongings out the door Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tony La Russa was making a — we won’t call it triumphant — return.
By Chris De Luca
 
merlin_115170451.jpg
Bears
Practice might have to make perfect for Justin Fields
If the Bears play it safe as expected and keep Fields on the sidelines against the Bills on Saturday, the starting offense will go into the regular season opener with seven snaps in the preseason. “I think we’re in a good place” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears great Steve McMichael has almost certainly locked up a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 294: Mongo gets in
Bears great Steve McMichael has almost certainly locked up a spot in Canton.
By Sun-Times staff
 