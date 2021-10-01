 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times

Filed under:

Ex-Blackhawks player allegedly suffered depression, anxiety, divorce from Aldrich sexual assault

In new court documents filed Thursday, a Georgia psychologist describes the “emotional distress” the player suffered as a result of the alleged assault.

By Ben Pope
Former Blackhawks video coach Bradley Aldrich allegedly assaulted a player in May 2010.
Sun-Times file photo

The former Blackhawks player allegedly assaulted by former video coach Bradley Aldrich suffered anxiety, depression, severe sleep and anger problems, sexual dysfunction and marital problems resulting in divorce as a result of the assault, new court documents claim.

The player, identified anonymously as “John Doe 1,” is suing the Hawks for negligence in the matter, alleging they covered up Aldrich’s actions after the May 2010 assault.

New responses filed Thursday by Susan Loggans — the lawyer representing both Doe 1 and “John Doe 2,” a Michigan high school student whom Aldrich assaulted in 2012 — include an affidavit from Julie Medlin, a Georgia-based psychologist who evaluated Doe 1 in late 2020. The responses are the latest in a long series of motions and amendments by the Hawks and Loggans in both lawsuits.

Doe 1’s hockey career entered a “downward spiral” ending in an “emotional breakdown” while playing in Austria after the assault, Medlin said. Her evaluation revealed the aforementioned “emotional distress” symptoms.

On the night of the assault, Aldrich allegedly threatened Doe 1 physically with a baseball bat and rhetorically with claims he would ruin his hockey career before sexually touching and ejaculating on him, per earlier court documents.

The Hawks have motioned to dismiss Doe 1’s lawsuit, claiming the two-year statute of limitations should have expired long ago for a May 2010 event, since Doe 1 was an adult fully aware of the incident at the time.

In the new response, Doe 1 claims that awareness the incident was wrongful is also required to start to the statute of limitations, and since former Hawks skills coach James Gary allegedly convinced him at the time the assault was his own fault, he didn’t gain that awareness until learning in 2019 about Aldrich’s assault of the Michigan student.

This story will be updated.

